Vion Names Tjarda Klimp As New Chief Executive Officer

Meat producer Vion Food Group has appointed chief financial officer Tjarda Klimp [pictured left] as its new chief executive officer.

Klimp will succeed Ronald Lotgerink [pictured right], who will step down at the end of 2024 as the company completes its transformation plan, the company noted.

The company's new strategy focuses on building sustainable chains in the Benelux region.

Earlier this year, the company announced a strategic review of its operations in Germany, including downsizing through divestments and closures.

Successful And Sustainable Future

Theo Koekkoek, chair of Vion’s supervisory board, stated, “We sincerely thank Ronald Lotgerink for his commitment and leadership, having guided Vion through a significant part of its transformation towards becoming a fully chain-driven company.

“We are sure that Tjarda Klimp will complete this transformation and lead Vion into a successful and sustainable future.”

With extensive management experience and a strong agricultural background, the company is confident that Klimp will lead Vion into the next phase.

Commenting on his new role, Klimp, stated, “With my farming background, I am proud to lead Vion towards a future-proof organisation, with strong collaboration and innovation as guiding principles.

“Together with our committed colleagues and supply chain partners, we are working on food safety, economical security for farmers, and affordability for consumers with a strong focus on sustainability for people, the environment, and animals.”

Forthcoming Strategy

In the coming years, Vion aims to focus on further enhancing welfare and sustainability standards in partnership with farmers, customers, and other stakeholders.

The company also seeks to consolidate relationships with retail and food service customers, while expanding its value-added products and services.

“By leveraging our strong relationships with Dutch farmers and our successful chain concepts, we see great potential to further advance our sustainability strategy,” Lotgerink added.