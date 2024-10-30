Whistl Invests €5.54m To Expand Its Fulfilment Operations

The Whistl Group, UK-based logistics specialists in e-fulfilment, mail and parcels, has announced that it is to expand its fulfillment capability through a £6 million (€5.54 million) investment in its Lutterworth site.

Capacity will increase by 160,000 sq ft, from 300,000 sq ft, through the construction of a 40,000 sq ft per floor, mezzanine structure within the existing warehouse.

The construction of the new mezzanine complete with automated conveyors will enable the company to process around 250,000 pick and pack items per week and the extra capacity is expected to be available from early 2025.

New Business Opportunities

The company is investing in the expansion of the Lutterworth site to accommodate new business opportunities as well as supporting existing customer growth across a range of industries including clothing and footwear and small electrical appliances.

Whistl has been operating in the fulfillment arena for five years and in that time has made significant investment through acquisition and construction of warehouse capacity across the UK.

Most recently, the company announced the appointment of Fliss O’Hara as Managing Director of Whistl Fulfillment, after joining the business last year from GXO Logistics as Commercial Director, Fulfilment.

Extra Capacity

Nick Wells, Executive Chairman of Whistl said, “We are excited by the opportunity we have through this investment in extra capacity to process smaller pick pack items for customers.

"It enables us to broaden our fulfilment offer and expand the sectors we can service.”

Whistl services provided include Pick & Pack, Inventory Management, Order Processing, Cross-Dock Fulfilment and Returns, with each supported by technology integrations.

Its main UK fulfilment centres found in Lutterworth, Northampton, Rushden and the south-west of England.