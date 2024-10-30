52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Supply Chain

Whistl Invests €5.54m To Expand Its Fulfilment Operations

By Siobhán Maguire
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Whistl Invests €5.54m To Expand Its Fulfilment Operations

The Whistl Group, UK-based logistics specialists in e-fulfilment, mail and parcels, has announced that it is to expand its fulfillment capability through a £6 million (€5.54 million) investment in its Lutterworth site.

Capacity will increase by 160,000 sq ft, from 300,000 sq ft, through the construction of a 40,000 sq ft per floor, mezzanine structure within the existing warehouse.

The construction of the new mezzanine complete with automated conveyors will enable the company to process around 250,000 pick and pack items per week and the extra capacity is expected to be available from early 2025.

New Business Opportunities

The company is investing in the expansion of the Lutterworth site to accommodate new business opportunities as well as supporting existing customer growth across a range of industries including clothing and footwear and small electrical appliances.

Whistl has been operating in the fulfillment arena for five years and in that time has made significant investment through acquisition and construction of warehouse capacity across the UK.

ADVERTISEMENT

Most recently, the company announced the appointment of Fliss O’Hara as Managing Director of Whistl Fulfillment, after joining the business last year from GXO Logistics as Commercial Director, Fulfilment.

Extra Capacity

Nick Wells, Executive Chairman of Whistl said, “We are excited by the opportunity we have through this investment in extra capacity to process smaller pick pack items for customers.

"It enables us to broaden our fulfilment offer and expand the sectors we can service.”

Whistl services provided include Pick & Pack, Inventory Management, Order Processing, Cross-Dock Fulfilment and Returns, with each supported by technology integrations.

Its main UK fulfilment centres found in Lutterworth, Northampton, Rushden and the south-west of England.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Supply Chain

Dagrofa Agrees To Acquire Organic Firm Aarstiderne
Dagrofa Agrees To Acquire Organic Firm Aarstiderne
2
Supply Chain

France's Danone Cuts Out Brazilian Soy Ahead Of Tough New EU Rules
France's Danone Cuts Out Brazilian Soy Ahead Of Tough New EU Rules
3
Supply Chain

Spain's Vidrala Posts 25% Net Profit Growth In Q3 Results
Spain's Vidrala Posts 25% Net Profit Growth In Q3 Results
4
Supply Chain

Alcampo Invests In Robotics And AI For Online Shopping
Alcampo Invests In Robotics And AI For Online Shopping
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com