ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Wholesaler Metro Teams Up With Plastic Bank On Waste Collection Plans

Published on Jun 10 2021 8:19 AM in Supply Chain tagged: Metro / Recycling / Plastic Waste / Plastic Bank

Wholesaler Metro Teams Up With Plastic Bank On Waste Collection Plans

Wholesale giant Metro AG has announced a partnership with Plastic Bank, which will see it collect more than 65 million plastic bottles, equivalent to more than one million kilograms of plastic waste, before they enter the world's oceans.

The Metro Plastic Initiative was launched on World Ocean Day, which took place on 8 June, and will encompass 24 countries in which the wholesaler has a presence.

“Sustainability is a strategic must for all companies," commented Andrea Euenheim, who is responsible for sustainability in Metro's management board. "At Metro we pave the way for our 16 million customers to run their businesses sustainably.

"With the Metro Plastic Initiative, we empower them on the one side to tackle plastic waste in their own operations. On the other side we join forces with them, selected suppliers, and Plastic Bank to keep around 1.3 million kilos of plastic waste out of the oceans annually, while supporting vulnerable coastal communities at the same time."

Circular Economy

Plastic Bank, which was founded in 2013, aims to revolutionise the world's recycling systems to create a regenerative, inclusive, and circular plastic economy. The plastic it collects is re-used and re-integrated into products and packaging, creating a closed-loop recycling supply chain.

Other businesses that have declared their support for Plastic Bank include PepsiCo, Reckitt, SC Johnson, Unilever, GSK, Nestle Professional, P&G, Essity, Fromagerie Bel, Henkel, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, Coca-Cola HBC and Danone.

“Our partnership with Metro and its partners is helping the world prevent plastic waste from entering the oceans while improving the lives of collector communities,” commented David Katz, Founder and CEO at Plastic Bank. “This initiative will help brands, suppliers and consumers quantify and act on their plastic footprint – increasing transparency and accountability, in a bid to drive real and lasting change for our planet.”

The progress of the joint campaign will be tracked online using Plastic Bank’s Alchemy blockchain platform, from autumn of 2021.

A myriad of retailers and consumer goods firms have recently announced plastic reduction initiatives, including Tesco, Carrefour and Mondelez.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. For more Supply Chain news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Wholesaler Metro Sees Sales Down 11.9% In Second Quarter

Wholesaler Metro Sees Sales Down 11.9% In Second Quarter
Wholesaler Metro Revises Forecasts Over Delayed Reopening Of Hospitality Businesses

Wholesaler Metro Revises Forecasts Over Delayed Reopening Of Hospitality Businesses
Auchan, Casino, DIA, Metro, Schiever Call Time On Horizon Structure

Auchan, Casino, DIA, Metro, Schiever Call Time On Horizon Structure
Wholesaler Metro Looks To Boost Cloud Competence With New Digital Initiative

Wholesaler Metro Looks To Boost Cloud Competence With New Digital Initiative
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Supply Chain

Europorte And Saipol To Trial Rapeseed Fuel Oleo100 Thu, 10 Jun 2021

Europorte And Saipol To Trial Rapeseed Fuel Oleo100
Global Food Import Costs To See Record Surge This Year: FAO Thu, 10 Jun 2021

Global Food Import Costs To See Record Surge This Year: FAO
Cherkizovo Group To Invest RUB80bn In Expansion Project Thu, 10 Jun 2021

Cherkizovo Group To Invest RUB80bn In Expansion Project
Tyson Foods To Achieve Net-Zero Emissions By 2050 Wed, 9 Jun 2021

Tyson Foods To Achieve Net-Zero Emissions By 2050
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN