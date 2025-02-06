WITRON Reports A Successful Business Year In 2024

The WITRON Group has seen another successful business year in 2024, with sales growing by €100 million, to €1.4 billion.

WITRON also hired 500 additional staff members, which means that 7,500 people are currently employed by the family enterprise.

Another positive development is that 89 young people have decided to start their apprenticeships at WITRON.

Successfully ramped-up projects – as well as new orders for the design, implementation and service of highly dynamic food, near-food and non-food distribution centres for retail customers in Europe, North America and Australia – complemented the business year and allow for a positive outlook, the company noted.

Focus On Strengths

WITRON founder and owner Walter Winkler (pictured) commented, “Even if investment decisions are sometimes delayed due to the current geopolitical conditions, we should look positively to the future, based on our successful company history. The decisive factor will be to optimally cope with the existing conditions.”

The company added that although the number of orders received in 2024 was slightly below the record figure achieved in the 2023 business year, it is still very satisfying.

Contracts signed with well-known food retailers in its core markets of Europe, North America and Australia have strengthened the reputation of the OPM/COM system as the world’s most successful fully automated storage-and-picking system for retail units in the food retail sector.

The trust placed in WITRON by the food retail industry was based on numerous projects in the dry-goods sector (43%) and in the perishable/frozen goods area (57%) for customers in Germany, Benelux, Scandinavia, North America and Australia, which were implemented on time and within budget.

Other Highlights

WITRON Group expanded its service business with the integration of eight new ‘OnSite’ service teams in its customers’ logistics centres.

A total of 67 ‘OnSite’ teams with 4,400 staff members in 12 countries are currently ensuring the high availability of all material flow, IT and mechanical components.

In 2024, WITRON expanded its product range with in-house platform production in modular construction.

In the future, these platforms will be manufactured in house, in the production facilities of WITRON Stahlfertiger GmbH & Co. KG, located in Waidhaus, Germany.

Winkler added, “If you focus on your strengths and ensure customer satisfaction, you will be rewarded with orders, even in challenging times.”

