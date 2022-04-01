World Bank Approves $341m Loan To Turkey For 'Green' Agriculture

The World Bank has approved a loan of $341.27 million (€307.1 million) as part of a project to support Turkey's agricultural sector and encourage the use of 'climate-smart technologies.'

The project aims to improve collection and use of information on 14 million hectares of soil and land, enhance disease surveillance in animals and help reduce carbon emissions, the World Bank said.

Agricultural expansion in Turkey is creating significant environmental and climate pressure due to the inefficient use of land, water and energy, while accounting for more than 13% of Turkey's greenhouse gas emissions, it said.

'Competitive And Sustainable Growth Path'

"We hope this partnership will contribute to putting the agriculture sector on a more competitive and sustainable growth path and help Turkey achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2053," said Auguste Kouame, World Bank Country Director for Turkey.

Turkey ratified the Paris climate agreement late last year, and has said it aims to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2053.

Elsewhere, the European Commission may delay the publication of proposals on sustainable farming and nature, while the impact of the war in Ukraine on food supply has led some countries to resist reform.

The EU is overhauling all sectors to become greener, including agriculture, which produces roughly 10% of EU greenhouse gas emissions.

In November of last year, a group of global investors representing more than $3.5 trillion in assets urged the European Commission not to allow intensive farming to be badged as a sustainable activity in upcoming rules, according to a letter seen by Reuters showed.