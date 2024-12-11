A Cooling Outlook On Sustainability From AHT Cooling Systems

ESM chats to Fokke Moolenaar, Group Sales Director of AHT Cooling Systems, to discuss the company’s strategic transformation, product line, and the evolving needs of the food retail industry.

AHT Cooling Systems has been a pioneer in plug-in cooling and freezing technology for over 40 years, and its transformation from a product-focused manufacturer to a complete system solution provider has been a strategic shift, driven by the evolving needs of the food retail industry. That’s according to Fokke Moolenaar, the company’s Group Sales Director, who said that more sustainable, integrated and flexible solutions are at the forefront of delivery, to meet industry and customer requirements.

As Moolenaar puts it, “Customers no longer wanted just stand-alone refrigeration units, but they were seeking comprehensive systems that could optimise energy efficiency, reduce environmental impact, and offer seamless integration with their operations.”

Indeed, this is how AHT Plus, a new system in refrigeration and energy management, came to be, and ESM caught up with Moolenaar to find out more.

ESM: Can you elaborate on AHT Plus and how it fits into your strategy of offering system solutions, rather than just individual products?

Fokke Moolenaar: Absolutely. AHT Plus represents our holistic approach to refrigeration and energy management. It consists of various systems that we offer to our customers, such as the SPI system and the remote CO2 system.

We talk about complete systems that integrate various components, such as cooling and freezing units, cold-room solutions, waste heat recovery, heating, and even air conditioning, all powered by natural refrigerants like R290 (propane) and CO2.

The idea behind AHT Plus is to provide a one-stop solution for food retailers, from small convenience stores to large supermarkets, where energy efficiency, flexibility, and ease of installation are key.

We’ve designed the system to be modular, scalable, and future-proof, allowing retailers to expand and adapt their refrigeration set-ups as needed, without extensive retrofitting or downtime.

With our extensive system knowledge of 12 years and more than 12,000 systems running, we provide a tailored solution exactly meeting the demands of each single store.

How important is sustainability in your product development, and how do your solutions support retailers in achieving their sustainability goals?

Sustainability is at the core of everything we do at AHT. The shift to natural refrigerants, such as R290 and CO2, over 20 years ago is a major step towards reducing the environmental impact of refrigeration.

These refrigerants not only comply with the strict F-Gas and PFAS regulations, but also have minimal global-warming potential, making them far more environmentally friendly than traditional refrigerants. Furthermore, our systems are designed to be highly energy efficient.

For example, the integration of heat recovery allows retailers to repurpose heat generated by refrigeration units for other uses, such as heating water or climate control, further reducing their overall energy consumption.

You mentioned scalability and flexibility. Could you explain how AHT systems adapt to different types of food retail environments, from small stores to large supermarkets?

One of our key strengths is the flexibility of our solutions. The AHT Plus systems are designed to cater to the unique needs of various retail formats.

For instance, our Plug-in Plus systems are ideal for smaller stores or stores that need a fast, simple installation with minimal infrastructure changes. On the other hand, larger supermarkets can benefit from our Semi Plug-in (SPI) systems, which use a water/glycol circuit, or CO2 systems, for larger-scale cooling and freezing needs.

These systems allow for integration with existing store layouts, and their modular nature means that retailers can expand their cooling capacity incrementally, as their business grows. This flexibility is crucial in today’s retail environment, where market conditions can change rapidly.

AHT’s Active Monitoring System (AMS) seems like an exciting innovation. How does it enhance operational efficiency for retailers?

The Active Monitoring System (AMS) is one of the most valuable features of our solution. It provides 24/7 remote monitoring of all AHT units, ensuring that any malfunctions or inefficiencies are detected early.

This real-time monitoring not only prevents potential breakdowns, but also allows us to resolve many issues remotely, saving time and minimising disruptions for the retailer.

In cases where a physical intervention is necessary, our service team is alerted immediately, ensuring a swift response. This proactive approach to maintenance reduces the risk of product loss due to equipment failure and improves the overall lifespan and efficiency of the refrigeration systems.

Additionally, the shop owner gets the energy consumption data of AHT units, but also all other units that we can connect to our system, in a comprehensive dashboard at their fingertips.

How are you positioning the company to stay competitive in the global market?

AHT’s integration into the Daikin Group has been a significant factor in strengthening our global presence. With Daikin’s resources and expertise, particularly in air-conditioning and climate solutions, we’ve been able to offer a broader range of products and services.

Our strategy is to continue expanding our presence in key international markets while maintaining our focus on innovation and sustainability. The food retail industry is global, and retailers across different regions are facing similar challenges: energy efficiency, sustainability, and the need for flexible, scalable solutions.

By continuing to innovate and tailor our systems to these needs, we’re confident that AHT will remain at the forefront of the industry.

Finally, what can we expect from AHT in the coming years, in terms of innovation and new developments?

At AHT, we are committed to being more than just a refrigeration supplier. We strive to be a trusted partner for the food retail industry. This means offering not only innovative products, but also providing valuable knowledge and support to our customers.

We are focusing on enhancing energy management by integrating renewable energy sources into our systems, which helps retailers achieve both sustainability and cost-efficiency.

Our Active Monitoring System (AMS) is evolving, offering predictive analytics, to allow for the proactive management of refrigeration units, reducing downtime and optimising efficiency.

Sustainability continues to be a core driver of our developments. We aim to set new standards for eco-friendly refrigeration while helping retailers stay ahead of regulatory requirements.

Additionally, we are dedicated to educating and supporting our partners by offering insights and training on the latest refrigeration trends and technologies.

This holistic approach ensures that our customers are fully equipped to meet both current and future challenges, making AHT a trusted partner in their journey.

For more information, visit en.aht.at.

This article was written in partnership with AHT Cooling Systems.