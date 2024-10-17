52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Technology

A Fresh Approach To Cold Storage With CTP

By Editorial
    • Whether you’re in Poland or Portugal, to ensure that only the freshest products are on supermarket shelves, precise temperature control during storage is crucial.

    CTP, Europe’s largest listed developer, owner and manager of industrial and logistics properties by gross lettable area, has decades of experience working with supermarket clients from Makro Cash&Carry and Billa to Lidl and Aldi, delivering cold-storage solutions tailored to their needs.

    Another example is Rohlik Group – operating as Rohlik in Czechia and Sezamo in Romania – an international e-grocery retailer committed to delivering a variety of fresh, quality products to customers.

    With CTP, Rohlik occupies almost 50,000 square metres of warehouse space across three countries and benefits from efficient and environmentally responsible cold-storage solutions, which have been built specifically by CTP to meet Rohlik’s operational needs.

    Within its 9,000-square-metre facility at CTPark Brno Líšeň, Rohlik has allocated about a third of the space to innovative refrigeration and freezing facilities.

    This sizeable allocation underlines the critical role of cold storage in its operations, housing a vast array of products that require specific temperature-controlled environments.

    In Romania, storage for Sezamo – in 12,000 square metres of space at CTPark Bucharest North – is segmented into seven distinct temperature zones.

    These include six refrigerated areas and one freezer area across a total refrigerated area of 3,108 square metres, catering to the individual temperature requirements of different products and meticulously maintaining the freshness and quality thereof.

    This high-tech refrigeration set-up is designed with two installations capable of operating together or separately. This design helps prevent any disruptions – if one installation needs optimising or has an issue, the other can keep things running.

    As a developer-landlord that builds and operates its properties for the long term, CTP is uniquely placed to build close relationships with its clients and understand their ongoing needs. This is a key reason why 70% of new leases that CTP signs across its portfolio are with its existing clients.

    CTP’s experience in creating reliable and efficient solutions means that supermarket clients are confident that it will always work with them to successfully meet their bespoke cold-storage needs, ensuring that they can provide the freshest products to their customers.

    This article was written in partnership with CTP.

