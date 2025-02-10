Aerofoil Energy Opens Advanced In-House Refrigeration Laboratory

UK-based technology company Aerofoil Energy has commissioned a state-of-the-art research and development laboratory to meet the growing industry demand for innovation around energy efficiency and eco-sustainability in grocery stores.

The new facility enables Aerofoil Energy to fast-track its development of new refrigeration technology along with rapid prototyping and performance testing in a temperature-controlled environment.

Importantly, this overcomes the inconsistencies of in-store testing, instead yielding reliable real-world data. This means retailers can make informed decisions based on investment payback and carbon impact.

The company says the recent commitment to developing new sustainable solutions will pave the way for greener stores through enhanced energy and temperature performance of refrigerated cabinets.

'Pioneering Shelf-Edge Technology'

Paul McAndrew, founder and technical director at Aerofoil Energy, said, “Previously, we’ve invested significant time and effort consulting with world-leading specialists in our field, working closely with experts in refrigeration and grocery retail. Our relationship with advanced aerodynamics experts at Williams Advanced Engineering helped lead to the rollout of our pioneering shelf-edge technology.

“The new facility is a further investment in our exceptional innovation capability. Full in-house research and development facilities enable much quicker development, testing, and delivery of our products. We now offer complete design, development, testing, and consulting services for refrigeration sustainability projects.

“We use the best design tools and modelling software in order to quickly develop prototypes for new products, which can be rigorously tested in our open-fronted and doored cabinets. The laboratory is temperature controlled to simulate real and store-like environments to maximize the suitability of our products for deployment.”

Aerofoil Energy

Established in 2013, Aerofoil Energy is an innovative, award-winning UK technology company focused on improving energy and temperature performance in retail refrigeration.

There are over four million meters of Aerofoils on refrigeration shelves across the world.

For more information, visit www.aerofoil-energy.com.

This article was written in partnership with Aerofoil Energy.