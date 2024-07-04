Ahold Delhaize Rolls Out New App For The Maxi Banner

Ahold Delhaize has launched a new app for its Maxi banner in Serbia as part of the retailer's app convergence project.

The project aims to enhance the shopping experience across Albert in the Czech Republic; Maxi in Serbia; Delhaize in Belgium and Luxembourg; Mega Image in Romania; and Alfa Beta in Greece, the retailer added.

The latest launch follows the debut of the Albert app in February of this year.

Maxi App

With the Maxi app, the retailer aims to facilitate online shopping, particularly for larger weekly purchases.

The retailer will continue to operate the locally built Moj Maxi (My Maxi) app, focusing on its loyalty programme.

Maxi plans to integrate the two apps into a single touchpoint for enhanced convenience and engagement.

Anette Schouls, VP of consumer products at Ahold Delhaize, stated, “This new app for Maxi has been designed to scale wherever possible and include local requirements when needed.

“The passionate collaboration with regional and local teams has been a key ingredient in delivering this new app for the second brand in line, only four months after its initial launch for Albert. This is fuelling our excitement for a promising future.”

Maxi customers can access the app in the coming weeks as Ahold Delhaize plans to roll it out gradually.

Streamlined Shopping Experience

Shoppers will benefit from a more streamlined shopping experience, improved usability, and a consistent look and feel, according to the retailer.

The app will offer optimised promotions, product lists, and checkout processes, based on user research.

This modular approach will allow brands to share functionalities like referral programmes and value propositions, including loyalty programmes and fast delivery options, more easily, Ahold Delhaize added.

The app convergence project involves collaboration among the five participating brands, as well as the digital experience and IT teams.

The initiative also includes partnerships with external experts in design, development, and analytics.