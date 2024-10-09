AHT Cooling Systems Introduces The New KIGALI XL – Innovation In Cooling, Sustainability

AHT Cooling Systems, a leading provider of refrigeration and freezing solutions, proudly presents KIGALI XL, a groundbreaking cooling and freezing unit.

KIGALI XL sets new standards in energy efficiency, product presentation, and sustainability, aimed at retailers seeking innovative and eco-friendly solutions for their stores.

Cutting-Edge Technology

With KIGALI XL, AHT introduces a cooling and freezing unit that offers an impressive Total Display Area, providing 30% greater product visibility than previous models.

The optimised and patented air circulation technology combines static cooling with cross-flow ventilation, significantly reducing energy consumption and placing the unit in Energy Efficiency Index Class C.

This allows retailers to lower operating costs while contributing to a more sustainable future.

Focus on Sustainability, Environmental Responsibility

One of the standout features of the KIGALI XL is its environmentally friendly use of the natural refrigerant propane (R290), which has one of the lowest Global Warming Potentials (GWP) on the market.

By eliminating harmful refrigerants such as CFCs and HFCs, AHT supports the transition to a more sustainable retail landscape.

Flexibility And Easy Installation

Thanks to plug-in technology, KIGALI XL can be installed quickly and easily.

With versatile installation options—ranging from row to end units—it adapts seamlessly to any store layout.

Additionally, its full branding capabilities allow for customized designs, enhancing marketing opportunities in retail.

A Glimpse Into The Future Of Refrigeration

“With KIGALI XL, we have developed a cooling and freezing unit that not only delivers maximum energy efficiency but also provides a modern, flexible solution for retailers,” said Andreas Uitz, Department Manager Global Product Management of AHT Cooling Systems.

“We are confident that KIGALI XL meets the needs of our customers at a time when sustainability and efficiency are more important than ever,” Uitz added.

KIGALI XL was officially unveiled at the Chillventa trade fair, the leading event for refrigeration, air conditioning, and ventilation technology, taking place in Nuremberg from 8–10 October 2024.

About AHT Cooling Systems

AHT Cooling Systems is a global leader in refrigeration and freezing solutions for the food retail and industrial sectors. The company is known for its innovative technologies, energy- efficient systems, and sustainable products used worldwide.

With a strong focus on research and development, AHT continuously works to revolutionise the standards of refrigeration technology.

This article was written in partnership with AHT Cooling Systems.