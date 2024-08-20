Albert Heijn Rolls Out 'AH Lifestyle Check' Feature

Dutch retailer Albert Heijn has introduced the AH Lifestyle Check feature in the AH app and on Ah.nl/leefstijl, as it seeks to encourage customers to adopt a healthy lifestyle.

AH Lifestyle Check provides a 'lifestyle score' after users take the assessment, and offers insights and opportunities for improvement.

It includes personal lifestyle advice, including practical tips, recipes, workouts and coaching.

Users receive a complete overview of how they sleep, eat, exercise and relax within a few minutes of taking the assessment, the company added.

'Healthy Lifestyle'

Marit van Egmond, CEO of Albert Heijn, stated, “A healthy lifestyle is important for all of us and we could certainly use some help with that. We make it easy for our customers to make very concrete improvements.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The AH Lifestyle Check gives you the necessary insight and we then have everything in-house to help you step by step on the way to a healthier lifestyle.”

The feature users can benefit from insights from 12 lifestyle experts as well as healthy recipes and products.

New Campaign

Albert Heijn has also launched the Meer groente, meer vezels (more vegetables, more fibres) campaign to encourage shoppers to include more vegetables and fibres in their diets.

The retailer offers a range of products in this category, including five varieties of 100% vegetable pasta, such as pumpkin lasagna sheets, among others.

The bread range has been expanded with whole wheat and fibre-rich options, such as the new whole wheat mini apple-lemon buns and the Les Pains Matisse bread, made with reused grains from breweries, the company added.