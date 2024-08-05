Alcampo Uses Generative AI To Improve Chatbot

Spanish retailer Alcampo has announced that its chatbot, Iker, has evolved into a 'conversational agent' using Generative AI.

"Iker is an example of the application of generative artificial intelligence aimed at improving the experience of our customers and offering comprehensive and personalised solutions," commented Digna González, director of customer experience.

3D Avatar

Iker was first incorporated into the Alcampo website and the retailer's social networks in 2018.

It appears as a 3D avatar, can answer complex questions in several languages, ​and can hold a conversation, accessing multiple sources and documents from Alcampo.

The project has been carried out in conjunction with BotsLovers, a company that Alcampo has been working with since its inception.

Ocado Collaboration

Elsewhere, in July, Alcampo launched a new collaboration with British online supermarket and technology group Ocado.

Ocado has commenced operations at its first customer fulfilment centre (CFC) in Spain in association with Alcampo.

The facility features Ocado’s latest technologies, including On-Grid Robotic Pick (OGRP) and Automated Frameload (AFL).

Alcampo already uses Ocado’s In-Store Fulfilment (ISF) software across hypermarkets nationwide to enable efficient picking from stores, covering its food and non-food business.

Alcampo teamed up with Ocado solutions in 2021 for its 'digital proximity project', investing €19.4 million. The commencement of operations at the CFC marks the completion of this project.

Alcampo combines both hypermarket and supermarket formats within its operations, employing nearly 24,000 people across its business. It operates 529 centers, which include 80 hypermarkets and 449 supermarkets (126 of which are franchisees). Additionally, Alcampo manages 52 gas stations and offers online commerce services.