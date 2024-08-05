52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Technology

Alcampo Uses Generative AI To Improve Chatbot

By Robert McHugh
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Alcampo Uses Generative AI To Improve Chatbot

Spanish retailer Alcampo has announced that its chatbot, Iker, has evolved into a 'conversational agent' using Generative AI.

"Iker is an example of the application of generative artificial intelligence aimed at improving the experience of our customers and offering comprehensive and personalised solutions," commented Digna González, director of customer experience.

3D Avatar

Iker was first incorporated into the Alcampo website and the retailer's social networks in 2018.

It appears as a 3D avatar, can answer complex questions in several languages, ​and can hold a conversation, accessing multiple sources and documents from Alcampo.

The project has been carried out in conjunction with BotsLovers, a company that Alcampo has been working with since its inception.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ocado Collaboration

Elsewhere, in July, Alcampo launched a new collaboration with British online supermarket and technology group Ocado.

Ocado has commenced operations at its first customer fulfilment centre (CFC) in Spain in association with Alcampo.

The facility features Ocado’s latest technologies, including On-Grid Robotic Pick (OGRP) and Automated Frameload (AFL).

Alcampo already uses Ocado’s In-Store Fulfilment (ISF) software across hypermarkets nationwide to enable efficient picking from stores, covering its food and non-food business.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alcampo teamed up with Ocado solutions in 2021 for its 'digital proximity project', investing €19.4 million. The commencement of operations at the CFC marks the completion of this project.

Alcampo combines both hypermarket and supermarket formats within its operations, employing nearly 24,000 people across its business. It operates 529 centers, which include 80 hypermarkets and 449 supermarkets (126 of which are franchisees). Additionally, Alcampo manages 52 gas stations and offers online commerce services.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Technology

Amazon Says Consumers Cautious, Forecasts Revenue Below Targets
Amazon Says Consumers Cautious, Forecasts Revenue Below Targets
2
Technology

DoorDash Projects Upbeat Q3 Core Profit On Resilient Online Ordering
DoorDash Projects Upbeat Q3 Core Profit On Resilient Online Ordering
3
Technology

Morrisons, Just Eat Expand Partnership To Include 380 UK Supermarkets
Morrisons, Just Eat Expand Partnership To Include 380 UK Supermarkets
4
Technology

Just Eat Takeaway Announces Buyback As Europe Leads Profits Beat
Just Eat Takeaway Announces Buyback As Europe Leads Profits Beat
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com