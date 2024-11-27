Aldi Süd Unveils 'Aldi DX' Digitalisation Arm

Aldi Süd has announced a new umbrella brand for its IT services, Aldi DX, which will be responsible for future digitalisation projects and initiatives operated by the discounter.

The 'DX' stands for 'Digital Experience', and with the new approach, the retailer has pledged to 'deliver maximum digital added value for our colleagues, the company and our customers in over 7,300 Aldi Süd stores', it said.

The group added that the creation of Aldi DX builds on the discounter's commitment to 'offering great quality at the lowest price', and it will seek to deliver on this promise by developing innovative digital products for both employees and customers in the 11 markets in which it operates.

'This can be achieved not only by becoming a product-oriented organisation with agile working methods and efficient processes, but also through the passion of our colleagues who are committed to excellence,' it said. Together with all our colleagues, we can redesign the discount retail sector.'

Recruitment Drive

Aldi Süd has also embarked on a recruitment drive for its new Aldi DX division, and has pledged to offer a supportive, collaborative environment.

ADVERTISEMENT

'Above all, it’s about collaboration, team spirit, empowering and inspiring our employees, and breaking new ground in the process,' the retailer noted.

Wolfgang Frisch has been appointed as the new head of Aldi DX, succeeding Swen Gallina, who previously headed up Aldi's international IT operations. Starting in January 2025, Gallina will transition to leading Aldi Süd’s German operations, as chief executive.

In September, Aldi Süd in the US announced its goal to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across its entire value chain by 2050, and have its net-zero emissions targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).