Alibaba Beats Quarterly Revenue Estimates As COVID-19 Curbs Ease

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue on Thursday, as the Chinese e-commerce giant benefited from the country easing COVID-19 curbs.

The company has weathered a weak economy in China, which only last December lifted its zero-COVID-19 policy after three years.

Revenue rose 2% to 247.76 billion yuan (€33.9 billion) for its fiscal third quarter to 31 December, compared with a Refinitiv consensus estimate of 245.18 billion yuan (€33.5 billion) drawn from 23 analysts.

US shares of Alibaba were indicated up 6.1% in pre-market trade, while Pinduoduo Inc and JD.com Inc were both seen up about 3%.

China's total retail sales contracted 1.8% in December, while its economy grew 3% in the full year 2022, one of its worst growth rates in nearly half a century.

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders rose 69% to 46.82 billion yuan (€6.4 billion) from 27.69 billion (€3.8 billion) a year earlier.

Weak Retail Spending

Retail spending in China is expected to remain weak for the first part of the year, though analysts expect that stimulus policies and eventual release of consumer savings will occur around springtime.

Alibaba's customer management revenue, which tracks payments from vendors and is the company's largest sales segment, fell 9% year on year.

The key metric, which makes up the bulk of Alibaba's total revenue, has been stalling. On top of a sluggish economy, the company is also looking upward from a regulatory crackdown that began in late 2020.

Founder Jack Ma, who has receded from the public spotlight since the start of the crackdown, has been spending much of his time outside China in places such as Japan and Australia, according to media reports.

Earlier this month Alibaba said it was developing a ChatGPT-like AI tool, which it was testing internally at the company, amid global enthusiasm for the OpenAi chatbot.

A bevy of other Chinese tech giants and research institutes, including Baidu and JD.com are also developing similar platforms.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM – your source for the latest technology news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.