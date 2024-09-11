Amazon Expands Prime Savings Programme For Groceries

Amazon has expanded its exclusive Prime savings programme at Amazon Fresh to offer discounts on over 3,000 grocery items for both in-store and online shoppers.

The new offer includes up to 50% off on eight to 15 popular grocery items that rotate each week, including fresh produce, protein, and pantry staples, the company noted.

The retailer will also offer a 25% discount on more than 1,200 rotating Prime-exclusive grocery items and household items.

Over 1,700 products from Amazon private-label brands will be available at a 10% discount, including Aplenty, Amazon Fresh, Amazon Kitchen, 365 by Whole Foods Market, Happy Belly, and the company’s newest offering, Amazon Saver.

Amazon Prime service is available for $14.99 per month or $139 per year. The company also offers a free 30-day trial for eligible customers.

Amazon Saver

Amazon has also launched Amazon Saver, a new 'no-frills' private-label brand offering a range of products, including crackers, cookies, canned fruit and condiments, among others.

The products are available in-store and online with most items priced under $5. Prime members can avail of an additional 10% discount on these products.

The range seeks to offer the best value for a range of grocery products and help customers make the most of their grocery budget.

Amazon has commenced the rollout of this new private-label range with plans to add more than 100 items to the selection in due course.

Improved Online Shopping Experience

The e-commerce giant has simplified the Amazon Fresh online shopping experience to create a 'clean, intuitive browsing experience' focused on customers’ needs.

The Amazon Fresh storefront now offers easy access to shopping tools that can be personalised, such as Amazon’s repeat items feature, which helps shoppers add frequently purchased items to their grocery carts automatically.