52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Technology

Amazon Hits $2 Trillion In Valuation On AI Fervour, Rate Cut Bets

By Reuters
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Amazon Hits $2 Trillion In Valuation On AI Fervour, Rate Cut Bets

Amazon.com hit $2 trillion (€1.87 trillion) in market value for the first time on Wednesday, becoming the fifth U.S. company to surpass that level as optimism around artificial intelligence and potential interest rate cuts this year drove demand for technology-related stocks.

The stock rose 3.4% to $192.70 (€180.23), giving the e-commerce giant a market value of over $2 trillion and putting it in the same club as technology heavyweights Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Nvidia Corp and Alphabet.

U.S. stock indexes have recorded robust gains this year on relentless enthusiasm around AI, optimism around resilience in the U.S. economy and potential easing of interest rates from the Federal Reserve.

Megacap Stocks

Wall Street was trading near record levels, largely powered by megacap stocks such as Nvidia and Amazon, whose future cash flows stand to benefit from lower interest rates.

Shares of Amazon, which were added to the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average index .DJI in February, have climbed over 26% this year. The company became the fifth biggest U.S. company by market value in February after Nvidia went up a spot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amazon Web Services

Amazon Web Services is the largest cloud services provider in the world, and growth at the Amazon unit has returned after a dip in the past year, thanks to surging adoption of AI technologies.

The company has also invested in AI startup Anthropic and robotics firm Figure as it looks to capitalise on the AI boom.

Late last year, Amazon unveiled a new generation of custom-designed chips used in data centers, targeting applications for machine-learning training and generative artificial intelligence.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Technology

dm-drogerie markt Rolls Out Express Delivery Service In Bonn
dm-drogerie markt Rolls Out Express Delivery Service In Bonn
2
Technology

GS1 Celebrates 50th 'Scanniversary' Of The Barcode
GS1 Celebrates 50th 'Scanniversary' Of The Barcode
3
Technology

DoorDash Held Talks With UK's Deliveroo On Takeover, Sources Say
DoorDash Held Talks With UK's Deliveroo On Takeover, Sources Say
4
Technology

Bezos Earth Fund Launches New Centre For Sustainable Protein In London
Bezos Earth Fund Launches New Centre For Sustainable Protein In London
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com