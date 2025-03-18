52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Technology

Amazon Launches Online Store In Ireland

By Dayeeta Das
Amazon has launched its online store in Ireland, offering customers over 200 million products and a new Prime membership option for €6.99 a month.

Amazon.ie will offer one-day delivery on millions of products, and shoppers will have access to products with clear local pricing and without additional customs charges, the retailer noted.

Small and large Irish businesses will also soon be available on a dedicated ‘Brands of Ireland’ page, to help customers find their preferred Irish brands.

Alison Dunn, Ireland country manager at Amazon, stated, “Our teams across the country are unbelievably proud and incredibly excited to launch Amazon.ie. The store brings a wide selection of great-value products with fast delivery to customers in Ireland, a local Prime membership with incredible benefits and savings, and lots of opportunities for Irish businesses to reach more customers.

“We have been building towards this moment since the launch of our fulfilment centre in Dublin in 2022, and we can’t wait to write the next chapter of our story in Ireland.”

To celebrate the launch, Amazon collaborated with Irish cultural icons, including Westlife’s Nicky Byrne, footballing legend Shay Given, and media personality Vogue Williams, for a series of special Amazon.ie deliveries, such as signed records and footballs.

Prime Membership

Prime membership will allow shoppers to enjoy various offers on shopping, savings and entertainment, including fast, free delivery.

It also gives access to exclusive deals and shopping events, like Prime Day, popular TV shows, movies, and live sports on Prime Video, free games on Prime Gaming, and exclusive offers from partners like Odeon Cinemas and Deliveroo.

Customers in Ireland who already have UK Prime memberships can switch and automatically have their UK Prime membership cancelled and refunded.

All customers, including those switching from a UK membership, can sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon.ie Prime, the company noted.

Micheál Martin, Taoiseach (Prime Minister) of Ireland, said, “This expansion by Amazon will give consumers more choice and better value, as well as help small, medium and large businesses across the country promote their own Irish and international products.”

“By using Amazon, people know that they will get a well-trusted, great service. It’s good news for all,” said Peter Burke, Ireland’s Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment, who also welcomed the news, calling it a signal of Amazon’s “continued commitment to Ireland.”

