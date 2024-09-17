52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Technology

Amazon Mandates Five Days A Week In Office, Starting Next Year

By Reuters
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Amazon Mandates Five Days A Week In Office, Starting Next Year

Amazon.com will require employees to return to working at company offices five days per week beginning next year, toughening a prior three-day mandate.

The change is necessary to "invent, collaborate and be connected" wrote CEO Andy Jassy in a letter to employees on Monday posted to its website. He said the experience of a three-day mandate "strengthened our conviction about the benefits" of in-office work.

Companies have been allowing many employees to work from home since the pandemic, leaving downtown offices nearly empty in a number of cities such as San Francisco and Seattle. However, some tech firms are beginning to mandate employees to return to their offices two or three days per week.

A Tougher Stance

Amazon has taken a tougher stance than many of its rivals as COVID-19 has become less of a daily threat. Employees have described to Reuters how Amazon has required them to report to, in some cases, distant offices or move to Seattle to keep their jobs.

And some employees who were consistently out of compliance with the existing three-day mandate were told they were "voluntarily resigning," and were locked out of Amazon's systems. A spokesperson for Amazon did not immediately respond to say whether the new mandate will be as stringent, nor did an employee Q&A shared with Reuters on Monday make it clear.

ADVERTISEMENT

Employee Pushback

The mandate has been deeply unpopular among a vocal group of employees who have said working from home is both effective and spares time and money for commuting. In May last year, workers at Amazon's Seattle headquarters staged a walkout protesting changes to the e-commerce giant's climate policy, layoffs and a return-to-office mandate.

As part of an organisational restructuring, Amazon is looking to increase the ratio of individual contributors to managers by at least 15% by the end of the first quarter of 2025. In the Q&A, Amazon said some "some organisations may identify roles that are no longer required" without giving additional details.

Amazon also is eliminating a prior program that allowed workers the option to work from anywhere for four months per year, according to the Q&A.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Technology

Retail Price Management: Navigating The Future With Consulting4Retail
Retail Price Management: Navigating The Future With Consulting4Retail
2
Technology

Amazon Expands Prime Savings Programme For Groceries
Amazon Expands Prime Savings Programme For Groceries
3
Technology

Europe Dominates Mondelēz International's Second CoLab Tech Accelerator Programme
Europe Dominates Mondelz International's Second CoLab Tech Accelerator Programme
4
Technology

Glovo Appoints Shiro Theuri As Chief Technology Officer
Glovo Appoints Shiro Theuri As Chief Technology Officer

Partner Content

Power Up Profits: Why Networked EV Charging Is A Retail Game-Changer

By ChargePoint

Booster From Arneg Offers The Perfect Refrigeration Solution For Large Stores

By Arneg

Match: The Ideal Substitute For Traditional Shopping Carts

By Shopping Basket

See more insights
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com