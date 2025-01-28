Amazon Names Jason Buechel VP Of Worldwide Grocery Stores

Amazon has appointed Jason Buechel as the vice-president of its Worldwide Grocery Stores (WWGS) division.

Buechel will take up this position in addition to his current role as chief executive of Whole Foods Market (WFM).

He will join the store leadership team at Amazon and report to Doug Herrington, the CEO of Worldwide Amazon Stores.

Jason Buechel

Buechel is an experienced professional who joined WFM in 2013.

Before taking on the role of CEO of the division, he served as its chief operating officer.

In this role, he provided operational leadership over all WFM’s physical stores and oversaw the company’s technology, supply chain and distribution, store property and design, and HR functions.

He was instrumental in unlocking the business’s potential to make quality natural and organic groceries more affordable and accessible to customers.

His efforts helped WFM achieve record sales growth and expand to over 535 locations.

Leadership Changes

Amazon also announced that Claire Peters and Anand Varadarajan will report to Buechel, moving forward.

Herrington wrote in a note, ‘Jason will be a fantastic leader to take the team forward and deliver on the solid 2025 plans the team has built.

‘Claire will continue in her role leading Amazon Fresh, Amazon Go, and Grocery Partnerships, and Anand will continue to lead all of the product and technology for WWGS.’

The WWGS division was created in 2022, with the aim of making grocery shopping simpler, faster, and more affordable for customers.

The division hopes to continue working on its mission under Buechel’s leadership.