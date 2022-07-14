Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Technology

Amazon Offers Concessions To End EU Antitrust Investigation

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Amazon has offered to refrain from using sellers' data for its own competing retail business and boost the visibility of rival products on its platform, EU regulators said on Thursday, a move aimed at staving off a possible hefty fine.

The US online retail giant offered to treat sellers equally when ranking their offers for the 'buy box' on its website and which generates the bulk of its sales, confirming a Reuters story.

Sellers will also be allowed to choose their own logistics and delivery services company instead of Amazon's competing logistics services.

EU Antitrust Investigation

The European Commission said rivals and customers had until 9 September to provide feedback to Amazon's proposal before it decides whether to accept the offer and end its two investigations.

Amazon, which risks a fine up to 10% of its global turnover if found guilty of breaching EU rules, said while it disagrees with several of the Commission's conclusions it has engaged constructively with the EU competition watchdog.

The Commission in 2020 charged Amazon with using its size, power and data to push its own products and gain an unfair advantage over rival merchants that sell on its online platform.

In June, US online retailer announced plans to add 2,000 new jobs to its Spanish payroll in 2022, a move that will take the total number of employees in Spain to 20,000 by the end of the year.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM – your source for the latest technology news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Technology

Lobyco Drives Increased Sales And Loyalty For Romania's Profi
2
Technology

Walmart To Add Canoo Electric Vehicles To Its Delivery Fleet
3
Technology

Croatia's Studenac Teams Up With Wolt On Dark Store Development
4
Technology

Online Payment Fraud Set To Soar Over Next Five Years, Study Finds
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com