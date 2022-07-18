Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Technology

Amazon Takes On Britain's Tesco With Price Match Scheme

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Amazon, seeking an edge amid a deteriorating cost of living crisis, will match UK grocery market leader Tesco's prices on hundreds of products, it said on Monday.

The new scheme from Amazon Fresh, which delivers groceries to Amazon Prime members, will match its prices to Tesco Clubcard deals on everyday items, including meat and fish.

“We know that our customers are looking for ways to save on their weekly grocery shopping,” Russell Jones, Amazon Fresh director said.

Facing the toughest economic conditions in decades, Britain's food retailers are monitoring each others' prices more than ever.

Tesco's Clubcard Prices scheme has been popular with consumers. Holders of the group's loyalty Clubcard pay up to a half less than non-holders across some 3,000 products both in-store and online.

Britain's Big Four Supermarkets

When Clubcard Prices are taken into account, Tesco increasingly features as the cheapest of Britain's big four supermarkets in The Grocer's widely-followed weekly pricing survey.

Tesco and No 2 player Sainsbury's also price match products to German-owned discounter Aldi.

Amazon does not break out figures for its UK grocery sales, making it problematic to estimate its market share.

However, the Competition and Markets Authority ruled in February that Amazon must comply with the Groceries Supply Code of Practice.

The code only applies to retailers with an annual turnover of more than £1 billion (€1.2 billion) in grocery sales.

Tesco has an over 27% share of the UK grocery market.

Read More: Euro Zone Consumers Cut Food Spending As Inflation Bites: Eurostat

News by Reuters, edited by ESM – your source for the latest technology news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Technology

Aldi Netherlands Opens Checkout-Free 'Shop & Go' Store In Utrecht
2
Technology

Amazon Reducing Its Private-Label Items As Sales Fall: Reports
3
Technology

US Online Sales During Amazon's Prime Day Jump To $12bn: Report
4
Technology

Lobyco Drives Increased Sales And Loyalty For Romania's Profi
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com