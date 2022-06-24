Amazon To Add 2,000 Jobs To Its Spanish Payroll In 2022

US online retailer Amazon plans to add 2,000 new jobs to its Spanish payroll in 2022, the company's local unit said, a move that will take the total number of employees in Spain to 20,000 by the end of the year.

The new hirings include more than 500 jobs within high-demand sectors such as engineering, software development, data science and machine learning.

"We are incredibly proud to continue to offer such a wide variety of professional opportunities to thousands of people in Spain," Amazon's vice president and general manager for Spain and Italy, Mariangela Marseglia, said in the statement.

The announcement comes after the retail giant in 2021 made public its plans to more than double its payroll in the country to 25,000 workers by 2025.

Inflation

In April, Amazon delivered a disappointing quarter and outlook, with the e-commerce giant swamped by higher costs to run its warehouses and deliver packages to customers.

Amazon's forecast showed hiking the price of its fast-shipping club Prime in the previous quarter may not be enough to prop up its profit. The company noted that it expects to lose as much as $1 billion in operating income in its current quarter, or make as much as $3 billion. That's down from an operating profit of $7.7 billion (€7.29 billion) in the same period last year.

"This was a tough quarter for Amazon with trends across every key area of the business heading in the wrong direction and a weak outlook for Q2," said Insider Intelligence principal analyst Andrew Lipsman.

