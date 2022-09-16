Arla Targets 100% Green Energy In Denmark With Wind Farm

Arla has signed a 10-year power purchase agreement with Eurowind Energy, which will enable the dairy producer to achieve 100% green electricity in its Danish production operations by 2025.

The group will source energy from an unsubsidised wind farm, Nørre Økse Sø, in Jammerbugt, which will deliver 137 GW/h worth of energy, equivalent to the annual electricity consumption of 34,000 Danish households.

The site already boasts one wind farm, and is currently undergoing a re-powering project, which will see existing turbines replaced by 11 newly-built, up-to-date turbines. The new wind turbines are expected to become operational in November 2024.

Climate Goals

"Every day, we work on fulfilling our climate goals – both in terms of production and among our owners," commented Hanne Søndergaard, Arla sustainability director.

"This involves being able to produce all our products with green electricity. The new agreement is therefore an important milestone in our climate work. And I am proud that there already now is clarity about the path to deliver on this ambition."

Over the course of the 10-year agreement, the green energy from the turbines will provide an annual saving of 58,000 tonnes of CO2, which corresponds to 8% of Arla's total CO2 footprint (Scope 1 and 2).

Reducing Emissions

Arla has set a climate target of reducing CO2 emissions from its production by 63% by 2030.

”At Arla we are fully committed to reducing our climate footprint so that consumers can continue to enjoy our dairy products," Søndergaard commented.

We have therefore doubled our ambitions across our production and now have a target to reduce our CO2 emissions by 63 percent before 2030. Reaching our target of 100 percent green electricity in Denmark is a good step on the way."

Overall, Arla has already reduced its CO2-emissions from production by 25 percent since 2015.

