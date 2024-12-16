Arneg Eco Ring System For A Clean Future

Arneg’s new range of products combine cutting-edge technology, sustainability initiatives, and safety.

Arneg’s new Eco Ring system is a refrigeration solution that significantly reduces its impact on the environment and guarantees improved safety.

In fact, thanks to the use of a smaller quantity of natural gas, it cools even large refrigerated display cases in plug-in mode.

This unique innovation frees up space and eliminates unnecessary equipment. With Arneg Eco Ring, plug-in refrigerated displays become more ecological and more flexible, with no limits on size.

The motor is connected to the cabinet, but located in an external unit, and it uses only a minimum quantity of R290 refrigerant to cool the water-glycol circuit that flows through the display, keeping products at the right temperature.

ADVERTISEMENT

Compared to a conventional plug-in system, Arneg Eco Ring uses only one removable unit in plug-in displays up to 3750 mm, using less R290 gas.

It is a refrigerant solution that reduces the use of natural gas, for a more sustainable world. Arneg Eco Ring can turn even large cabinets into plug-in modules, thanks to the use of natural refrigerants that reduce the environmental impact of the store.

Cabinets incorporating Eco Ring technology can be moved easily, offering maximum flexibility in store layout changes. The technology can be applied to a vast range of normal-temperature vertical refrigerated cabinets with doors.

To make it easier to transport cabinets, the refrigeration unit can even be supplied separately, preconfigured for easy connection. The unit connects to the cabinet via simple water connections.

ADVERTISEMENT

If necessary, the refrigeration unit can be changed easily, without having to empty or move the cabinet itself. Only a minimum quantity of R290 refrigerant is present outside the cabinet and enclosed in a circuit hermetically sealed by the manufacturer.

Tailored Products

Arneg aims to help customers turn ideas into reality with products that they can personalise. Customers can identify their business and refrigeration solutions and tailor them to meet their needs.

Arneg develops its vast catalogue through analysis of the characteristics that products need to adapt to different markets.

The company also relies on customer feedback and continuous development, so that the portfolio is constantly expanding and competing in the international market.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Arneg range includes refrigerated counters and towers, hot cases, vertical and semi-vertical multi-deck cabinets, open and closed islands, wall counters, roll-in cabinets, and rear-service cabinets.

CO2 Condensing Unit

In October, Arneg exhibited at Chillventa, the world’s leading exhibition for refrigeration technology.

A wide range of new products featured at the Arneg stand, including a versatile CO2 condensing unit, capable of adapting to a wide variety of refrigeration needs, and the innovative Arneg Cold Ring system, an advanced and sustainable solution that combines the use of R290 natural refrigerant with glycol cooling.

Other products on display included Globo, the sustainable, compact CO2 refrigeration system, plus the new Faro vertical refrigerated cabinet with built-in motor, an advanced system that offers high efficiency and a reduced environmental footprint.

ADVERTISEMENT

For more information, visit arneg.com.

This article was written in partnership with Arneg.