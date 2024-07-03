Asda Appoints Iceland Foods Executive David Devany As VP Of E-Commerce

UK retailer Asda has appointed David Devany as its new vice president of e-commerce.

Devany is a seasoned professional with over 25 years of experience in e-commerce, digital and marketing, the retailer added.

Currently, he serves as the group chief customer, marketing and digital officer of Iceland Foods – a role he took up in 2020.

With this appointment, Asda seeks to strengthen its leadership team further to deliver against its long-term growth strategy.

Commenting on the appointment, Asda’s co-owner Mohsin Issa said, “David [Devany] has extensive experience and a proven track record in retail within the UK, as well as across Europe and the USA.

“David’s remit will cover the entirety of our e-commerce business, and his appointment will play an important part as we continue to grow our online grocery offering.”

Online Grocery Sales

The latest appointment follows Asda's recent announcement of record online grocery sales in 2023.

The retailer delivered 39 million orders during the year with a sales value of £3.2 billion (€3.8 billion).

The company noted that it closed the year with its highest-ever online grocery market share of 20.8%.

Devany added, “This is an exciting time to be joining the team. With Asda having already made strong headway in the e-commerce space, I am looking forward to joining and continuing to grow the business’s online offering.”

Management Changes

Over the last few months, Asda announced several new appointments.

In January, the retailer announced the appointment of Morrisons' executive Matt Kelleher as chief digital officer, responsible for Asda’s e-commerce and data functions.

He will also lead the technology function, the company added. Devany will report to Kelleher.

Elsewhere, Matt Heslop is also set to join Asda from Lidl and lead its stores and distribution operations, including the 470 convenience stores in its Asda Express division.