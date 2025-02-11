Auchan Tests Autonomous Stores in France

French grocery retailer Auchan is trialling autonomous store technology on Sundays in select outlets across Northern France, aiming to attract more customers while reducing operating costs.

Since the start of 2025, three supermarkets in the Valenciennes area – Aulnoye-Aymeries, Saint-Saulve, and Orchies – have commenced staff-less operations on Sunday afternoons until 8:30 PM.

Customers shop and pay at self-checkout kiosks, supervised by a security guard and a remote helpline.

Previously, Auchan implemented the Sunday staff-less store model in the Lille area for about two years, reporting minimal impact on operations.

Concerns

This expansion of the use of autonomous technology for Sunday openings has raised concerns among union representatives, who question the long-term profitability and the implications for future operations, including potential night openings.

Unions also suspect the automated Sunday hours redistribute existing customer traffic rather than significantly increasing overall sales.

Auchan management told local media Ici Nord that this initiative aims to attract new customers without adding to employee workload, especially in light of recent job cuts and store closures.

Sunday afternoons are popular among Belgian shoppers seeking cheaper drinks and young adults who prefer the quieter shopping experience.

Customer Reaction

Customer reactions to the lack of staff are mixed, with some lamenting job losses and the loss of personal interaction, while others are more open to adopting new technologies.

Auchan’s commitment to automation dates back to 2023, when the company launched Auchan Go Le Lab, a fully automated 86-square-metre supermarket pilot, monitored by cameras within its headquarters in Villeneuve d’Ascq.

The Sunday openings come at a time when Auchan is struggling financially, having recently laid off nearly 2,400 employees.

Furthermore, according to French consumer group UFC-Que Choisir, its hypermarkets are the most expensive in France, with E. Leclerc emerging as the cheapest.