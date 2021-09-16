Battle Lines Being Drawn As Amazon Moves On Bricks and Mortar Retailers: Analysis
With Amazon eyeing its entry into the bricks and mortar retail market in the US, Craig Summers, UK managing director, Manhattan Associates examines what this will mean for established players in this sector.
In a development that few retail analysts would have predicted twelve months ago, Amazon is planning to open several large bricks and mortar retail sites akin to department stores across North America.
If this ‘pilot’ proves a success, this could herald the start of a global land-grab that would likely see Amazon disrupt the physical retail space, in much the same way as it did in the e-commerce space nearly a decade ago.
Physical Retail
