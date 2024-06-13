52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Technology

Booster From Arneg Offers The Perfect Refrigeration Solution For Large Stores

By Editorial
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share

    • The Booster and Booster XL systems from Arneg offer the perfect solution for spacious environments – from large stores to hypermarkets and logistics centres – and provide custom refrigeration for every application.

    Booster and Booster XL are refrigeration systems that use CO2 – a natural refrigerant – and combine normal- and low-temperature refrigeration in the same unit.

    Booster can also be installed indoors or outdoors, in open or closed versions, and is even available with a soundproofed technical compartment and onboard control panel.

    All Arneg refrigeration unit components – compressors, gas coolers, and electric control panels – are carefully designed, to ensure maximum energy efficiency in operation.

    Available in various sizes to meet the needs of different store formats, Arneg refrigeration units promote environmentally friendly natural refrigerants, like CO2 and propane.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Booster

    Booster is a line of transcritical CO2 systems from Arneg that combines medium- and low-temperature refrigeration in the same unit.

    Booster is ideal for large stores, cash-and-carry outlets, and distribution and logistics centres.

    Booster can be installed indoors or outdoors and comes in open and closed versions, including ones with a soundproofed technical compartment and onboard control panel.

    The system incorporates a parallel compressor, a backup unit for the liquid receiver, and inverter control systems for the NT1, LT1 and parallel compressors. An ejector can be added as an option.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Booster systems can recover heat to produce hot water and heat the store, and they can be integrated with the HVAC system, to manage the store’s energy needs more rationally.

    Booster XL

    Booster XL transcritical CO2 systems are the perfect choice for normal- and low-temperature refrigeration systems in hypermarkets, cash-and-carry stores, and distribution centres.

    The high refrigeration power required by large applications is guaranteed by a higher number of compressors than those found in standard Booster versions. XL systems use at least 5 for NT and 4 for LT.

    Booster XL systems have a refrigeration capacity between 220 and 460kW in NT and between 45 and 120kW in LT.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    They come with inverter control of the NT1, LT1 and parallel compressors, a double oil separator and a double liquid receiver, and they can also be equipped with an ejector.

    They can also recover heat to produce hot water and heat the store.

    This article was written in partnership with Arneg.

    Related articles
    Advertisement

    Recommended Reading
    1
    Technology

    Generative AI Could Significantly Improve Product Innovation, Says IBM
    Generative AI Could Significantly Improve Product Innovation, Says IBM
    2
    Technology

    Indians Get Hooked On 10-Minute Grocery Apps, Squeezing Small Retailers
    Indians Get Hooked On 10-Minute Grocery Apps, Squeezing Small Retailers
    3
    Technology

    McCain Foods Invests In Digital Agriculture With UNB’s McKenna Institute
    McCain Foods Invests In Digital Agriculture With UNB&rsquo;s McKenna Institute
    4
    Premium logo

    Premium

         Features

    Deliveroo’s Suzy McClintock On The Power Of On-Demand Grocery
    Deliveroo&rsquo;s Suzy McClintock On The Power Of On-Demand Grocery

    Partner Content

    Diebold Nixdorf Rolls Out New AI-Powered Offering To Combat Shrink In Retail 

    By Diebold Nixdorf

    KNAPP Demonstrates Expertise In Cold Chain Automation With OSR Shuttle Evo

    By KNAPP

    Canadian Lobster: The Perfect Protein For The Conscious Consumer

    By Lobster Council of Canada

    See more insights
    Advertisement
    Get the week's top grocery retail news

    The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

    Processing your request...

    Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

    By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
    ESM
    ESM Magazine
    Follow us
    Get the app today!
    ESM
    ESM
    ESM
    ESM

    Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com