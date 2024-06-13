Booster From Arneg Offers The Perfect Refrigeration Solution For Large Stores

The Booster and Booster XL systems from Arneg offer the perfect solution for spacious environments – from large stores to hypermarkets and logistics centres – and provide custom refrigeration for every application.

Booster and Booster XL are refrigeration systems that use CO2 – a natural refrigerant – and combine normal- and low-temperature refrigeration in the same unit.

Booster can also be installed indoors or outdoors, in open or closed versions, and is even available with a soundproofed technical compartment and onboard control panel.

All Arneg refrigeration unit components – compressors, gas coolers, and electric control panels – are carefully designed, to ensure maximum energy efficiency in operation.

Available in various sizes to meet the needs of different store formats, Arneg refrigeration units promote environmentally friendly natural refrigerants, like CO2 and propane.

Booster

Booster is a line of transcritical CO2 systems from Arneg that combines medium- and low-temperature refrigeration in the same unit.

Booster is ideal for large stores, cash-and-carry outlets, and distribution and logistics centres.

Booster can be installed indoors or outdoors and comes in open and closed versions, including ones with a soundproofed technical compartment and onboard control panel.

The system incorporates a parallel compressor, a backup unit for the liquid receiver, and inverter control systems for the NT1, LT1 and parallel compressors. An ejector can be added as an option.

Booster systems can recover heat to produce hot water and heat the store, and they can be integrated with the HVAC system, to manage the store’s energy needs more rationally.

Booster XL

Booster XL transcritical CO2 systems are the perfect choice for normal- and low-temperature refrigeration systems in hypermarkets, cash-and-carry stores, and distribution centres.

The high refrigeration power required by large applications is guaranteed by a higher number of compressors than those found in standard Booster versions. XL systems use at least 5 for NT and 4 for LT.

Booster XL systems have a refrigeration capacity between 220 and 460kW in NT and between 45 and 120kW in LT.

They come with inverter control of the NT1, LT1 and parallel compressors, a double oil separator and a double liquid receiver, and they can also be equipped with an ejector.

They can also recover heat to produce hot water and heat the store.

This article was written in partnership with Arneg.