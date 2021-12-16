Subscribe Login
Technology

Brain Corp And Kärcher Launch Professional Autonomous Vacuum Cleaner

Brain Corp, an artificial intelligence (AI) company creating transformative core technology in robotics, has announced the launch of a new professional autonomous vacuum cleaner, KIRA CV 60/1, alon Kärcher, one of the world's leading providers of cleaning technology.

Built to help businesses clean smarter than ever before, the autonomous vacuum is the first robotic machine released in partnership between Brain Corp and Kärcher.

Powered by Brain Corp’s proprietary operating system, BrainOS®, KIRA CV 60/1 specialises in safely vacuuming large scale buildings by expertly navigating and cleaning via the following features:

  • Lithium-ion battery for increased runtime and faster-charging speed
  • Advanced cameras and sensors that constantly scan and adapt to the environment
  • Cloud-connected AI software that continually improves navigational performance
  • Reporting tools that provide managers with key insights into operational performance metrics
  • HEPA-rated vacuum bag for optimal health protection

Rex Shull, VP of Product Management and Engineering, said, "Kärcher is thrilled to bring its first autonomous machine to market in partnership with Brain Corp. In today’s challenging labour environment, this product will be a key solution to help our customers meet troublesome resource challenges."

KIRA CV 60/1 supports staffing gaps by delivering consistent cleaning coverage to meet the required scope of work, while allowing existing workers to focus on higher-value tasks.

Workers without any technical background are easily able to manage the machine and gain optimised performance through its intuitive interface and teaching methodologies: Teach and Repeat and Area Fill.

BrainOS®-powered cleaning machines have already enabled more than seven million hours to be given back to employees and operations managers, a number that continues to quickly increase as the need for enhanced productivity grows.

Brain Corp CEO, Dr Eugene Izhikevich, added, "It has become more important than ever for organisations to create high-functioning and sustainable operations and an increasing number are achieving that through combining the best of automation with human workforces."

