Brazil's Grupo Ítalo Introduces Facial Recognition Payments

Grupo Ítalo Supermercados, a supermarket chain based in Curitiba, Brazil, is rolling out facial recognition as a new payment option for customers in three of its stores.

Customers can register their face on the Payface app and pay for their groceries by looking at a camera at checkout. The technology automatically identifies the customer when making the transaction.

According to the retailer, the facial recognition payment system is highly secure and uses cutting-edge technology to protect customer data. Payface states that all transactions are carried out with maximum security, using advanced encryption and in accordance with strict international data protection standards.

'Speed Up The Payment Process'

"We believe that this technology will speed up the payment process, reduce queues and provide greater convenience to our customers," commented Edy João Dal Berto, CEO of Grupo Ítalo.

Furthermore, the system also identifies customers who are part of the Ítalo Clube customer loyalty program, meaning it is no longer necessary for shoppers to enter their personal identification number (CPF) when making purchases. The system automatically activates all the advantages and discounts that the customer is entitled to.

According to Rafael Appugliese, marketing director at Payface, the technology will "considerably expand our presence and influence in the region, allowing us to reach new market segments and offer even more innovative solutions to local customers and merchants."

Ítalo Supermercados plans to expand facial recognition payment to other stores in the Brazilian states of Paraná and Santa Catarina.

Payface already has a number of projects implemented with retailers in the states of Santa Catarina, Bahia, Paraná, Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo. Its client list includes Super Muffato, Angeloni, St. Marche and Zona Sul.