52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Technology

Carrefour Belgium Seeks To Optimise Best-Before-Date Management

By Branislav Pekic
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Carrefour Belgium Seeks To Optimise Best-Before-Date Management

Carrefour Belgium is turning to technology to streamline best-before-date management, optimise discounts, and reduce food waste.

The retailer has implemented a new date-tracking tool across 83 of its largest stores in Belgium after a successful pilot programme, which was found to enhance inventory management.

This new tool is set to simplify the daily routines of over 300 grocery chain employees. By automating time-consuming tasks, each store could save up to 60 minutes per day, the retailer said, allowing staff to focus on more rewarding activities such as ensuring products are well-displayed and enhancing the overall shopping experience.

The technology was developed by Deligate, a Swedish food technology company specialising in food waste reduction

Further Rollout

Following this initial rollout, the plan is to extend the technology to the remaining Carrefour stores in Belgium, including those operated by franchisees, later this autumn. There is also potential for further expansion into other Carrefour markets across Europe, the retailer noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Elsewhere, the tool's analytics capabilities provide insights into consumer behaviour, purchasing patterns, and inventory trends. This data supports Carrefour in optimising store planning, enhancing business performance, and ultimately improving customer satisfaction.

'Streamline Operations'

Benoît Moreau, new technology and winstore manager at Carrefour Belgium, stated: “The new tool will help us streamline operations, reduce costs, and improve profitability. With integrated smart discounts and full control of on-shelf inventory, it will play a key role in our strategy to reduce waste and enhance economic performance.”

Beyond Carrefour, the same date-tracking and promotional tools are also utilised by other retail chains like ICA and Coop.

Elsewhere, Carrefour Belgium recently introduced a new solution to help visually-impaired shoppers navigate its hypermarket in Auderghem. This technology guides blind and visually-impaired customers navigate the store safely, guiding them to specific products, aisles, checkouts, and other services.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Technology

E-Commerce Market Continues To Soar In South Korea
E-Commerce Market Continues To Soar In South Korea
2
Technology

Too Good To Go Expands To Australia
Too Good To Go Expands To Australia
3
Technology

Why Retailers Should Prioritise Automated Data Collection and Management – And How IKEA Managed To Do It
Why Retailers Should Prioritise Automated Data Collection and Management &ndash; And How IKEA Managed To Do It
4
Technology

Delivery Hero Posts Stronger Than Expected GMV Growth In Q2
Delivery Hero Posts Stronger Than Expected GMV Growth In Q2
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com