Carrefour Belgium Seeks To Optimise Best-Before-Date Management

Carrefour Belgium is turning to technology to streamline best-before-date management, optimise discounts, and reduce food waste.

The retailer has implemented a new date-tracking tool across 83 of its largest stores in Belgium after a successful pilot programme, which was found to enhance inventory management.

This new tool is set to simplify the daily routines of over 300 grocery chain employees. By automating time-consuming tasks, each store could save up to 60 minutes per day, the retailer said, allowing staff to focus on more rewarding activities such as ensuring products are well-displayed and enhancing the overall shopping experience.

The technology was developed by Deligate, a Swedish food technology company specialising in food waste reduction

Further Rollout

Following this initial rollout, the plan is to extend the technology to the remaining Carrefour stores in Belgium, including those operated by franchisees, later this autumn. There is also potential for further expansion into other Carrefour markets across Europe, the retailer noted.

Elsewhere, the tool's analytics capabilities provide insights into consumer behaviour, purchasing patterns, and inventory trends. This data supports Carrefour in optimising store planning, enhancing business performance, and ultimately improving customer satisfaction.

'Streamline Operations'

Benoît Moreau, new technology and winstore manager at Carrefour Belgium, stated: “The new tool will help us streamline operations, reduce costs, and improve profitability. With integrated smart discounts and full control of on-shelf inventory, it will play a key role in our strategy to reduce waste and enhance economic performance.”

Beyond Carrefour, the same date-tracking and promotional tools are also utilised by other retail chains like ICA and Coop.

Elsewhere, Carrefour Belgium recently introduced a new solution to help visually-impaired shoppers navigate its hypermarket in Auderghem. This technology guides blind and visually-impaired customers navigate the store safely, guiding them to specific products, aisles, checkouts, and other services.