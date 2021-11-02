Carrefour Romania Extends Rapid Delivery To Two New Cities

Published on Nov 2 2021 12:28 PM in Technology tagged: Online Shopping / Carrefour Romania / Rapid Delivery / Bringo

Carrefour Romania has added two new cities to its rapid delivery service, offered in partnership with the Bringo application.

Shoppers in Cluj-Napoca and Timișoara will now have the opportunity to order products from Carrefour Market and Market Express stores in their vicinity and avail delivery in 30 minutes for 9.99 lei (€2.02) per order.

A total of 10 Carrefour stores have been included in the Bringo platform in the two cities to ensure that shoppers in almost all areas can access the service.

Cătălin Samara, COO and e-commerce director at Carrefour Romania, commented, "For us, omnichannel means not only the presence in the physical and online environment. We are interested in the quality of this presence and how it is constantly developing.

"Thus, we continue with Bringo the multi-format and multi-service expansion, including new stores in the platform and making both delivery options available to more and more customers. In the future, we intend to extend the fast delivery service to new cities in Romania."

Strong Partnership

The initiative strengthens the partnership between both companies by expanding the number of stores on the platform, the area covered by the suppliers, and the services offered.

The expansion follows the launch of the delivery service in Bucharest and Iasi in August, which has seen customer interest.

Currently, 93 Carrefour stores in all three formats – Hipermarket, Carrefour Market and Market Express – are included in Bringo.

Customers in Cluj-Napoca and Timisoara also have the option of ordering from a Carrefour hypermarket, with standard delivery in about 90 minutes via the Bringo application for 19.99 lei (€4.04).

For rapid delivery, customers have access to over 90% of the assortment in their nearby store for the same price as in physical stores.

'Continue To Expand'

Ioana Ilie Dobre, general manager at Bringo, added, “The fast delivery service, in 30 minutes, shows customers that we are with them and that we can help them in a very simple way - we take the burden of shopping off their shoulders and commit to delivering their favourite Carrefour products to them in the shortest time.

“In the future, we will continue to expand the scope of services, as well as, in particular, the fast delivery service, which has enjoyed real success since its launch in Bucharest and Iasi.”

Bringo has added traditional scooters and bicycles to its fleet as it expands its rapid delivery service in Romania.

The application, available for free in the App Store and Google Play, allows shoppers to choose Carrefour products without a commercial surcharge.

Carrefour Romania offers customers a range of over 50,000 products via the Bringo, and purchases are made by a personal shopper, who communicates with the customer in real time.