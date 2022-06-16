Casino Group And Gorillas Extend Partnership To Include Frichti

Casino Group and Gorillas have signed a strategic agreement to extend their partnership to the quick commerce platform Frichti.

The partnership will consolidate ties between Casino Group and Frichti, as the latter will offer Monoprix products as well as national brands.

Jean-Charles Naouri, chairman and chief executive officer of Casino Group, said, “This agreement takes the partnership between Casino Group and Gorillas to the next level and further illustrates our ambition to strengthen our omnichannel strategy. Thanks to our partnership, customers shopping with Frichti and Gorillas will now be able to have Monoprix products delivered to them in record time.”

Guillaume Sénéclauze, chairman of Monoprix, added, “By extending our partnership with Gorillas, we are giving more and more consumers who enjoy Monoprix brand products the opportunity to receive them at home within minutes. This new alliance with Gorillas enhances our range of solutions and consolidates our position as a leader in the field of local e-commerce.”

The partnership is set to be finalised by the end of the first of half 2022, Casino added.

'Strengthens Our Market Position'

“This partnership with Casino Group strengthens our market position by adding Monoprix private label products, which are very popular among French consumers, to our range,” explained Julia Bijaoui, co-founder and co-president of Frichti.

“Our goal has always been to help Frichti customers eat better every day. We are committed to offering quality local products – an ambition we share with Casino Group, as well as the work that is done through the Monoprix private label.”

In November 2021, Groupe Casino signed a strategic memorandum of understanding with Gorillas, allowing the quick commerce provider to undertake packing and fast delivery of orders for its Monoprix and Franprix online platforms.

In January of this year, Gorillas announced plans to acquire Frichti.

Kağan Sümer, founder and chief executive officer of Gorillas, said, “We are delighted with the success we've had since beginning our strategic partnership with Casino Group. Products from one of the most loved brands in France, already very popular with Gorillas customers, will now also be available to Frichti customers thanks to the extension of our collaboration.

“This new step in our alliance further consolidates our leading position in France as well as the trust of Casino Group through a new strategic investment in our company.”

