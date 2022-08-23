CCEP To Invest In Technology That Converts Air To Sugar

CCEP Innovation

This investment demonstrates the role CCEP hopes innovation can play in its journey to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040.

The development of lab scale prototypes has the potential to make the generation of essential raw and packaging materials more sustainable in the long-term, CCEP noted.

Craig Twyford, head of CCEP Ventures, said, "At CCEP, we want to grow sustainably, producing beverages that people love while helping to build a better future for our business, communities and the planet.

"CCEP Ventures is helping us find solutions to industry challenges and provide funding to make these foundational technologies a reality. We’re excited to be involved in this project that could lead the industry in the development of transformational technology capable of converting CO₂ into more complex, usable goods."

CO2 Reductions

The technology also has the potential to reduce some of the largest CO₂ contributors in supply chains while saving material, transportation, and logistics costs.