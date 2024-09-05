Checkpoint Systems To Participate In Labelexpo 2024

Checkpoint Systems, a global leader in RFID technology and loss prevention solutions, is participating in Labelexpo 2024.

As part of CCL Label, a global leader in specialty label, security and packaging solutions, this initiative reinforces Checkpoint Systems' commitment to innovation in the smart labeling market.

At Labelexpo 2024, Checkpoint Systems will present an extensive selection of RFID labeling options to meet the needs of various industries like retail, supply chain and logistics, services, and food and beverage, among others.

These solutions are designed to enhance tracking, improve inventory management, and boost security, driving efficiency and innovation across various operations.

Checkpoint Systems' exhibit will feature not only RFID labeling but also a suite of solutions that optimise the implementation of RFID labels, including:

RFreshID, an RFID Food Waste Solution: Ensures perishable items' extended shelf life and freshness, contributing to food safety and waste reduction.

EAS intel for Loss Prevention: Advanced Electronic Article Surveillance systems designed to prevent theft and enhance inventory accuracy.

Bottle ID for Liquids, an RFID Bottle Digitalisation: Precise identification and tracking technology for liquid products, ensuring quality control and regulatory compliance.

Checkpoint Systems will also participate in the AWA & AIPIA Smart Labeling Seminar, co-located with Labelexpo.

Louis Parker, RFID Market Development Manager at Checkpoint, will join other industry leaders in a panel discussion entitled Smart and RFID Labels: Challenges and Optimisation, on 9 September at 12:00 PM CST.

The panel, moderated by Eef de Ferrante, the managing director at AIPIA, will provide insights on innovations addressing market needs and challenges.

Mariano Tudela, vice president of sales, MAS Worldwide at Checkpoint Systems said, “Labelexpo 2024 is an excellent platform for us to introduce our latest RFID innovations.

“Being part of CCL Label enables us to offer a holistic approach to RFID solutions, enhancing the capabilities of customers across various industries. We look forward to engaging with industry professionals and demonstrating the transformative potential of our technologies.”

Visit Checkpoint Systems at Booth 5219 from September 10-12 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Centre in Chicago.

This article was written in partnership with Checkpoint Systems.