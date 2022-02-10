Checkpoint Unveils RFreshID To Help Retailers Fight Food Waste

Checkpoint Systems’ new RFreshID fresh food solution enables retailers to reduce food waste and improve inventory visibility.

RFreshID uses RFID technology to help stores manage and rotate stock efficiently by improving inventory visibility and accurately identifying produce with near or exceeded sell-by dates.

This groundbreaking technology enables retailers to precisely plan when replenishments are required, as well as when stock needs to be marked down for sale.

As a result, retailers can reduce food waste levels by as much as 60%, while also minimising the time spent required to manually check merchandise by up to 78%.

Improvements in inventory accuracy were also noted, of up to 99.99% in the stock room and up to 99% on the sales floor.

Improving Accuracy

The application of RFreshID at source enables retailers to receive RFID-tagged products that can be quickly verified, aiding a high inventory accuracy.

To achieve this, Checkpoint’s high-performance RFID labels are automatically applied during the production process.

This not only improves the accuracy of shipments distributed from the point of manufacture, but also ensures accurate, timely deliveries in store.

Secondly, the RFreshID scanning process enables store personnel on the shop floor to use an intuitive handheld device that quickly and accurately counts and locates specific items.

This works in conjunction with RFreshID reporting software to deliver real-time actionable data that includes insights on replenishment, expiration, markdowns, waste reports, products to restock and order, as well as information about items that are about to expire or have expired.

Finally, completing the cycle from delivery to disposal, the RFreshID waste process provides insights into the number of products that have expired and automatically removes these products from inventory records.

The shelf life of perishable merchandise presents a unique challenge for grocery retailers. But by improving inventory management and replenishment, retailers can not only enjoy an increase in sales but crucially reduce current levels of avoidable and costly food waste.

For more information, visit www.checkpointsystems.com.

