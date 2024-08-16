52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Technology

China's Spending Slump Weighs As Alibaba Misses Estimates

By Reuters
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
China's Spending Slump Weighs As Alibaba Misses Estimates

Alibaba Group Holding missed market expectations for first-quarter revenue, as the company's domestic e-commerce sales came under pressure from cautious spending by Chinese consumers in a faltering economy.

A halting economic recovery in China coupled with a persistently weak property market and high job insecurity levels have sapped consumer confidence and spending power in the world's No. 2 economy, hitting global firms across the board.

Alibaba is also grappling with stiff competition from rivals including JD.com and discount-focused retail platforms such as PDD Holdings' Pinduoduo and ByteDance-owned Douyin.

Alibaba reported revenue of 243.24 billion yuan ($33.98 billion) for the quarter ended 30 June, compared with analysts' average estimate of 249.05 billion yuan, according to LSEG data.

Revenue at the firm's domestic e-commerce arm fell 1% even as the number of purchasers and their purchase frequency increased order growth by double digits.

ADVERTISEMENT

Discounting, Promotions

Chinese e-commerce giants have had to resort to heavy discounting and promotions to attract shoppers, pressuring margins across the retail sector.

"The spending slump in China is real. Consumers are spending less, downgrading purchases and becoming more rational," said M Science analyst Vinci Zhang. "So going into the second half of the year, Alibaba and JD.com will likely continue to face challenges."

Sales at China's blowout mid-year e-commerce sales festival in June fell for the first time ever according to third party estimates, despite major platforms' efforts to dole out offers for an extended period.

US-listed shares of Alibaba, which topped market estimates for quarterly profit, reversed earlier losses to rise about 2% in early trade on Thursday (15 August).

ADVERTISEMENT

Alibaba executives have maintained that increased purchasing and the introduction of new tools for merchants will increase advertising and customer management revenue to the platform in the future.

On a call with analysts, executives reiterated their expectations for new monetisation tools to increase revenue growth in the second half of this fiscal year.

Enhancing User Experience

Alibaba Group chief executive Eddie Wu said the priority for the domestic e-commerce arm Taobao and Tmall Group has been enhancing the user experience to boost gross merchandise value (GMV), a measure of sales.

"As market share stabilises, we can turn our focus to monetisation," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alibaba announced the biggest shake-up in the company's history in March 2023, splitting into six units and sharpening its focus on its core businesses, including domestic e-commerce.

Helped by investments to expand its global presence and growing demand around the world for lower-priced goods from China, revenue at Alibaba's international e-commerce unit rose 32% to 29.3 billion yuan.

For Alibaba's cloud segment, revenue grew 6% to 26.55 billion yuan, accelerating from the 3% growth seen in the prior quarter, thanks to an uptick in public cloud adoption and strong demand for AI-related products.

The company has moved to reduce low-margin project-based contracts and has said a scale-up in its cloud infrastructure has helped it cut prices across its cloud products.

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders in the quarter was 24.27 billion yuan, compared with 34.33 billion yuan a year earlier.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Technology

Vertical Farming 'Stacks Up' Environmentally, Study Finds
Vertical Farming 'Stacks Up' Environmentally, Study Finds
2
Technology

Top Refrigeration Exhibition Chillventa Returns To Nuremberg In October
Top Refrigeration Exhibition Chillventa Returns To Nuremberg In October
3
Technology

Chinese E-Commerce Giant JD.com Beats Estimates For Quarterly Profit
Chinese E-Commerce Giant JD.com Beats Estimates For Quarterly Profit
4
Technology

Diebold Nixdorf Secures Global #2 Rank In Self-Service Technology, Leads In EMEA
Diebold Nixdorf Secures Global #2 Rank In Self-Service Technology, Leads In EMEA

Partner Content

Power Up Profits: Why Networked EV Charging Is A Retail Game-Changer

By ChargePoint

Booster From Arneg Offers The Perfect Refrigeration Solution For Large Stores

By Arneg

Match: The Ideal Substitute For Traditional Shopping Carts

By Shopping Basket

See more insights
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com