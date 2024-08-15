52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Technology

Chinese E-Commerce Giant JD.com Beats Estimates For Quarterly Profit

By Reuters
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Chinese E-Commerce Giant JD.com Beats Estimates For Quarterly Profit

Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com beat estimates for quarterly profit, helped by a mid-year sales festival and aggressive price cuts that drove more cost-sensitive consumers to its platform.

US-listed shares of the company rose 2.6% in premarket trading.

Major Chinese vendors like JD.com and Alibaba have increased focus on discounting and lower-priced goods as the world's second largest economy sees a pullback from customers that as conscious about spending.

Excluding items, JD.com's second-quarter profit rose 73.7% to 9.36 yuan per share, compared with estimates of 6.07 yuan, according to LSEG data.

JD.com's general and administrative costs reduced by 9.6% in the quarter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Price War

Customers are reigning in costs, in response to a stuttering post-COVID recovery, which helped boost low-cost e-commerce players such as PDD Holdings.

This increase in competition has led to a bruising price war between larger rivals as they look to attract the same pool of customers.

Retailer's rely heavily on major discounting events such as China's mid-year e-commerce sales festival which took place in June, to boost overall growth and exposure.

The so called "618" shopping event, named after the June 18 founding date of e-commerce provider JD.com , but embraced by all platforms, gauges the market sentiment among household consumers.

ADVERTISEMENT

JD.com said in June its turnover and order volumes reached a new high over the festival period, which ran from the end of May to June 18 this year.

The company's total revenue rose 1.2% to 291.40 billion yuan (€36.99 billion) in the second quarter, compared with estimates of 292.89 billion yuan (€37.18 billion).

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Technology

Top Refrigeration Exhibition Chillventa Returns To Nuremberg In October
Top Refrigeration Exhibition Chillventa Returns To Nuremberg In October
2
Technology

Diebold Nixdorf Secures Global #2 Rank In Self-Service Technology, Leads In EMEA
Diebold Nixdorf Secures Global #2 Rank In Self-Service Technology, Leads In EMEA
3
Technology

HelloFresh Beats Q2 Core Profit Estimates As Ready-To-Eat Segment Grows
HelloFresh Beats Q2 Core Profit Estimates As Ready-To-Eat Segment Grows
4
Technology

Can Grocers Cut Energy Costs Without Sacrificing Quality?
Can Grocers Cut Energy Costs Without Sacrificing Quality?
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com