Co-op Expands Trial With Tech-Recirculation Start-Up Spring

Britain's Co-op has expanded its trial with tech-recirculation start-up Spring to help consumers reduce e-waste and unlock the value in old and unwanted phones and electronic devices.

The service will see Spring's kiosk-style 'pods' in Co-op stores, enabling shoppers to sell their old devices such as phones, tablets, e-readers and smartwatches, which are subsequently repaired, refurbished, reused or recycled.

When devices cannot be re-used, Spring will ensure that all of their components are recycled, Co-op added.

'Preventing Unnecessary, Avoidable E-waste'

Co-op's director of innovation and format, Mark Matthews, stated, "Co-op's partnership with Spring will enable more communities to recycle or reuse their electronic devices locally, unlocking the value in forgotten phones and other unwanted tech and, importantly, preventing unnecessary and avoidable e-waste.

"If we are going to have a natural environment which we are proud to pass on to future generations we need action to be taken now. By making it easier for consumers to make small changes to their everyday lives, together, it can add up to make a big difference for our environment."

Spring co-founder Tom Williams added, "Leaving an unused device in a drawer means that rather than it being reused by someone else, it's taken out of circulation and needs to be replaced with something new. Spring, together with Co-op, are making it easy for people to recirculate unwanted tech, which not only puts money in their pockets but also has a positive impact on the environment. We've already made a huge impact with our first pods in London and we're excited to bring this to more local communities."

