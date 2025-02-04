52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Technology

Coca-Cola HBC Hungary Ventures Into Autonomous Stores

By Branislav Pekic
Coca-Cola HBC Hungary is venturing into autonomous stores in partnership with solutions provider Kende Retail in what the company described as 'the first such project in Hungary'.

The partners have opened their first cashierless micro store at the headquarters of telecom operator Yettel Hungary, offering employees a futuristic shopping experience.

The beverage supplier plans to invest HUF 250 million (over €610,000) to open 15 such stores within the next three years, aiming to triple its revenue from this sector by 2026.

Autonomous Retail

This expansion builds on Coca-Cola HBC Hungary's existing experience in the autonomous retail market, currently worth around HUF 50 billion (€122 million), which includes vending machines for cold and hot beverages, snacks, and ready meals.

These new AI-powered stores offer a staffless and cashless shopping experience. The AI system, using cameras and sensors, tracks customer movements and product selections, creating a virtual shopping cart.

Customers simply pick up what they want and leave; the system automatically charges them through the 'Take It Easy' app developed by Kende Retail. The technology is GDPR-compliant and does not use facial recognition.

General manager of Coca-Cola HBC Hungary, Ágnes Kovács, commented, “Over the years since the COVID-19 pandemic, the domestic retail sector has undergone significant transformation.

“New technologies have taken root, new shopping habits have emerged, the sector faces a notable labour shortage, and digitisation is pervasive.”

'A New Era In Retail'

Gábor Kende, founder and owner of Kende Retail Operation, stated, “The emergence of so-called micro markets, such as the one in Yettel's headquarters, marks the beginning of a new era in retail.

“These smart, automated stores not only transform the shopping experience but also expand opportunities for retailers.”

The Yettel Hungary store in Törökbálint stocks a range of products, including beverages, snacks, prepared meals, and household items, all supplied by Coca-Cola HBC Hungary. The store's operation relies on Yettel's mobile internet network.

Coca-Cola HBC Hungary is one of the largest beverage producers in Hungary and partners with more than 50,000 retailers.

