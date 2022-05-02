Consumer Interest In 'Virtual Living' Likely To Create New Parameters For Brands, Says Accenture

May 02, 2022 11:58 AM

The increased use of augmented and virtual technologies, as well as the metaverse, is likely to create new opportunities for retailers and consumer goods brands, a new survey from Accenture has found.

Accenture surveyed 11,000 consumers across 16 countries, and found that close to two thirds (64%), had already purchased a virtual product or taken part in a virtual experience or service in the past year.

In addition, some 83% of participants said that would 'show interest' in making purchases via the metaverse, and 42% said that they had visited a retailer in the virtual world to get advice, make a payment or browse a product range.