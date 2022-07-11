Croatia's Studenac Teams Up With Wolt On Dark Store Development

Croatian retailer Studenac has entered into a cooperation agreement with European delivery platform Wolt to launch a network of online 'dark stores'.

The service will allow customers to order products exclusively through the Wolt application.

The first dark stores are expected to open in Split and Zagreb by the end of July and August, respectively.

Studenac-Wolt Agreement

As part of the agreement, Studenac will provide products and equipment, while Wolt will take over responsibility for logistics and delivery of goods.

The collaboration will enable the partners to meet the demands of their customers and offer quality service.

Innovation And Digitisation

Studenac has been implementing new ideas and improving existing infrastructure, including investments in innovation and digitisation, in a bid to provide the best service in every neighbourhood in which it operates.

In June of this year, the Croatian retailer completed its acquisition of rival Lonia Trgovina, adding 300 stores to its network and reinforcing its position as Croatia's largest grocer by store count.

The continued shift to online retail not only further highlights the need for online capabilities by retailers, but is also likely to affect future demand for commercial real estate, Moody's Investors Service said last year.

Earlier this year, US food delivery firm DoorDash forecast a slowdown in second-quarter orders at Wolt Enterprises from the start of the year as it completed the $3.5 billion (€3.28 billion) purchase of the European business.

