Cross-Border E-Commerce Highest In Austria, Israel And Belgium

More than eight in ten Austrian shoppers purchased goods via cross-border e-commerce platforms last year, with Israel and Belgium displaying similarly high rates, new data has shown.

According to the latest PPRO Payments and E-commerce Report, these three countries have a much higher share of cross-border e-commerce purchasing than many European countries, as well as China and the US.

For example, 47% of UK consumers purchased goods via cross-border e-commerce platforms in 2023, with Germany (43%) and the US (41%) slightly below that figure.

In China, 39% of consumers purchased goods online via cross-border e-commerce, in Japan, the percentage was 31%, while Turkey and Czechia show the lowest cross-border e-commerce usage, at 15% and 26%, respectively.

'Exponential Growth'

'The number of people shopping online has surged dramatically over the years, skyrocketing from 1.1 billion in 2017 to a staggering 2.5 billion in 2024,' commented Stocklytics.com.

'This exponential growth in the user base translates to trillions of dollars being spent each year on products via shopping apps or web shops. Although a significant portion of these users practice cross-border shopping, there are huge differences between the countries.'

Global E-Commerce Industry

According to Statista, the global e-commerce industry is expected to gross over $4 trillion (€3.68 trillion) in revenue this year, which is 15% higher than in 2023. Close to a fifth of that value, or $770 billion (€708.4 billion), will come from fashion sales, the market's largest segment. Food and electronics sales will account for another 27% of the total e-commerce revenue.

China and the United States are the largest e-commerce markets globally. Chinese e-commerce revenues are projected to reach $1.46 trillion (€1.34 trillion) in 2024, representing 35% of the industry total. The United States follows with $1.22 trillion (€1.12 trillion) and a 30% market share.