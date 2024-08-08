Daikin Europe To Showcase Pioneering Cold Chain Solutions At Chillventa 2024

Daikin Europe, a global leader in refrigeration and cold chain solutions, is participating in Chillventa 2024 – the premier international trade fair for refrigeration and cold chain.

This year’s event will take place from 8-10 October 2024 at Nuremberg Messe, Germany.

Pioneering Cold Chain Solutions

During the fair, Daikin Europe Cold Chain aims to inspire and engage all stakeholders in the cold chain industry through its dynamic meeting platform that spans a nearly 450 square-metre stand.

Olivier Lagrabette, Department Manager Cold Chain at Daikin Europe, stated, “As Daikin Europe Cold Chain, our booth will be a focal point for unveiling our latest innovations and comprehensive solutions across the entire cold chain spectrum, featuring our Daikin, AHT, Hubbard, Tewis, and Zanotti brands.

“Our goal is to facilitate impactful discussions, exchange insights, and showcase our commitment to advancing the efficiency, sustainability, and reliability of cold chain operations globally.”

'United Beyond Cold' As A Theme

The theme, United Beyond Cold, emphasises Daikin’s commitment to show the collective expertise of all Daikin’s cold chain teams and brands in one single booth.

Highlighting the differentiated Daikin CO2 system, Daikin Europe Cold Chain will display its extensive portfolio and unveil new products and solutions in commercial refrigeration, underscoring its comprehensive approach.

Visitors can explore innovative system solutions featuring refrigerants R290 and CO2, next-generation Monoblock technology, advanced solutions for both industrial and semi-industrial applications, and digital products designed to monitor all electronic devices in a supermarket, enhancing operational efficiency and reliability.

This includes the debut of the new AHT Chest Freezer, an innovation poised to transform the commercial plug-in refrigeration industry, and the new modular SPI CIRCUMPOLAR, a central unit in the efficient Semi Plug-in (SPI) System.

Daikin’s Wider Refrigerant Strategy

In the light of the F-gas regulation revision, Daikin will also give an outlook on future refrigerant alternatives in Europe for HVAC-R systems.

During the Chillventa Specialist Forum on 9 of October, the manufacturer will address applications, affordability, safety, and future-readiness of HVAC-R systems using these future refrigerants.

Daikin Europe will be exhibiting at Booth 7-150 in Hall 7 at Chillventa 2024 (Messe Nuremberg) from 8-10 October 2024.

This article was written in partnership with Daikin.