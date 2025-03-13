52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Technology

Deliveroo Reports First Year Of Profit And Positive Cash Flow

By Reuters
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Deliveroo Reports First Year Of Profit And Positive Cash Flow

British meal delivery company Deliveroo reported its first year of profit and positive free cash flow in 2024 and said it expected to deliver more growth this year despite an uncertain consumer environment.

The company made a profit of £2.9 million ($3.8 million), against a loss of £31.8 million in the previous year. Adjusted core earnings came in at £129.6 million, at the top end of its guidance, it said.

Deliveroo, one of the market leaders in Britain and Ireland and present in another eight markets, had already reported in January a 6% rise in gross transaction value (GTV) to £7.43 billion from 296 million orders in 2024.

'Uncertain Consumer Environment'

Founder and chief executive Will Shu said the "robust" results showed the company's strategy was working.

"Whilst the consumer environment remains uncertain, I am confident that we can continue to deliver growth by focusing on the levers in our control," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this week, Deliveroo said it would leave the Hong Kong market after nine years, with the sale of some of its assets to rival Delivery Hero's foodpanda.

In January, the company Deliveroo said it had 'robust' growth in its final quarter, with gross sales on its platform up 7%, driven by more orders and increased spending, and said its full-year earnings would be towards the top of its forecast.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Technology

Just Eat Introduces AI Assistant, Expands Drone Delivery In Ireland
Just Eat Introduces AI Assistant, Expands Drone Delivery In Ireland
2
Technology

Uber Terminates Foodpanda Taiwan Acquisition
Uber Terminates Foodpanda Taiwan Acquisition
3
Technology

Kroger Sets Up New E-Commerce Unit To Boost Online Growth
Kroger Sets Up New E-Commerce Unit To Boost Online Growth
4
Technology

HelloFresh Expects Revenue To Fall This Year As It Extends Cost Cuts
HelloFresh Expects Revenue To Fall This Year As It Extends Cost Cuts
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com