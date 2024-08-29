52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Technology

Delivery Hero Posts Stronger Than Expected GMV Growth In Q2

By Reuters
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Delivery Hero Posts Stronger Than Expected GMV Growth In Q2

German online food delivery company Delivery Hero reported stronger than expected growth it its second quarter gross merchandise value, underpinned by higher order volumes.

Its quarterly gross merchandise value or GMV, a common metric for delivery firms measuring the total value of all goods sold, grew 7.4% in constant currency terms to €11.89 billion, beating analysts' €11.57 billion estimate in a company-provided poll.

'Strong' Financial Results

“We have met our goal to deliver strong financial results in line with our 2024 guidance," commented Marie-Anne Popp, interim CFO of Delivery Hero. "Our healthy topline growth continued into Q2 2024, and following an adj. EBITDA uplift of €231m year-on-year, we achieved free cash flow break-even in the first half of 2024.

"These numbers reflect the effectiveness of our business strategy to drive profitable growth, cash generation, and disciplined capital allocation.”

In the MENA region, Delivery Hero's platform business saw a 28% year-on-year increase in GMV, while in Europe, the company reported a double-digit growth in order volume, resulting in a 19% year-on-year GMV increase. In Asia, Delivery Hero's platform business revenue grew by 9% year-on-year, while in the Americas, the platform business achieved adjusted EBITDA break-even in June of this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Talabat IPO

Elsewhere, Delivery Hero is preparing an initial public offering (IPO) of its Emirati subsidiary Talabat on the Dubai Stock Exchange in the fourth quarter of this year, it said on Thursday.

The IPO may be pursued through a secondary offering of Delivery Hero shares and the group would retain a majority stake after the listing, it added.

Additional reporting by ESM

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Technology

Kaplanlar Celebrates ISO 50001 Energy Management System Certification
Kaplanlar Celebrates ISO 50001 Energy Management System Certification
2
Technology

NorgesGruppen Introduces Mobile Payment With Trumf Pay
NorgesGruppen Introduces Mobile Payment With Trumf Pay
3
Technology

Energy Recovery To Feature Award-Winning PX G1300 At Chillventa 2024
Energy Recovery To Feature Award-Winning PX G1300&nbsp;At Chillventa 2024
4
Technology

Walmart's Exit Raises Questions About JD.com's Future
Walmart's Exit Raises Questions About JD.com's Future
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com