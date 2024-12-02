52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Technology

DIA App Marks First Anniversary With 5 Million Downloads

By Dayeeta Das
Spanish retailer DIA marked the first anniversary of its app with five million downloads.

Sales through the channel increased by 25% in this period, the retailer noted.

The DIA App offers a simple and convenient shopping solution with access to ClubDia's benefits.

With a range of more than 7,000 products, both DIA and manufacturer brands, shoppers can order and receive their purchases from the comfort of their homes.

Celia de Frutos, customer marketing director at DIA, stated, “New consumer trends show that online customers are rapidly expanding, showing themselves increasingly attracted by the ease offered by smartphones for their daily shopping. In fact, since May of this year, our App has registered record sales figures through this channel.

“This constant and sustained growth has enormous potential and at DIA we work tirelessly to make the most of the advances in new technologies in order to improve the shopping experience, making it a simple, fast, accessible and economical task.”

Online Shopping Trends

Eight out of ten baskets purchased through the DIA App include fresh products, according to company data.

Popular categories in this segment include bakery, delicatessen and cheeses, meats, fruit and vegetables, poultry, fish and eggs.

The online basket at DIA generally includes on average between 10 and 15 fresh food items, including vegetables such as courgettes, bananas, carrots, or vine tomatoes, as well as a loaf of bread.

The top three products purchased in the application include bottles of water in 1.5- and 5-litre formats, semi-skimmed and whole milk in packs of six, and courgettes by unit.

Data also revealed that 84% of the baskets on the app saw the use of some promotion, offer, or personalised coupon.

A recent report by DIA revealed that quick-commerce shoppers in Spain purchase baskets of smaller volumes and value, but shop on a weekly basis.

