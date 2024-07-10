Dia Expands Collaboration With Just Eat To Nearly 800 Stores

Spanish retailer Dia has expanded its alliance with food delivery platform Just Eat to approximately 800 stores.

Shoppers in more than 80 locations will be able to avail of the Dia's delivery service on Just Eat, the company noted.

The initiative will help Dia in expanding its home delivery channels and strengthen its online service, which already reaches 35 million Spaniards.

Paula Pascual, commercial director of Just Eat in Spain, stated, “Our collaboration with Dia has been a great success, allowing us to expand our offering and reach more customers across the country.

“This partnership has shown how we can grow sustainably and effectively, integrating more stores into Just Eat and offering a greater variety of products to our users. We are excited to continue this path with Dia and further strengthen our presence in the Spanish market.”

The Service

Orders placed via the Just Eat app will be prepared in a Dia store and delivered in minutes by a Just Eat delivery person.

Shoppers can choose from more than 5,000 products, including manufacturer brands, products from the Nueva Calidad Dia, as well as fresh products, fruits and vegetables.

Also available are refrigerated and frozen products, non-perishable products, preserves; beauty and personal hygiene products; cleaning items and pet food.

Diego Sebastián de Erice, director of e-commerce at Dia Spain, added, “At Dia we seek to guarantee the best shopping experience, fast, easy and affordable. That is why promoting our e-commerce has been one of the key pillars of our transformation and the alliances with partners such as Just Eat demonstrate this.

“Thanks to our online service and the collaboration with home delivery companies, we are there where our customers need us and when they need us.”