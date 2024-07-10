52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Technology

Dia Expands Collaboration With Just Eat To Nearly 800 Stores

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Dia Expands Collaboration With Just Eat To Nearly 800 Stores

Spanish retailer Dia has expanded its alliance with food delivery platform Just Eat to approximately 800 stores.

Shoppers in more than 80 locations will be able to avail of the Dia's delivery service on Just Eat, the company noted.

The initiative will help Dia in expanding its home delivery channels and strengthen its online service, which already reaches 35 million Spaniards.

Paula Pascual, commercial director of Just Eat in Spain, stated, “Our collaboration with Dia has been a great success, allowing us to expand our offering and reach more customers across the country.

“This partnership has shown how we can grow sustainably and effectively, integrating more stores into Just Eat and offering a greater variety of products to our users. We are excited to continue this path with Dia and further strengthen our presence in the Spanish market.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Service

Orders placed via the Just Eat app will be prepared in a Dia store and delivered in minutes by a Just Eat delivery person.

Shoppers can choose from more than 5,000 products, including manufacturer brands, products from the Nueva Calidad Dia, as well as fresh products, fruits and vegetables.

Also available are refrigerated and frozen products, non-perishable products, preserves; beauty and personal hygiene products; cleaning items and pet food.

Diego Sebastián de Erice, director of e-commerce at Dia Spain, added, “At Dia we seek to guarantee the best shopping experience, fast, easy and affordable. That is why promoting our e-commerce has been one of the key pillars of our transformation and the alliances with partners such as Just Eat demonstrate this.

“Thanks to our online service and the collaboration with home delivery companies, we are there where our customers need us and when they need us.”

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Technology

Aldi Tests New Digital Loyalty Programme In Belgium
Aldi Tests New Digital Loyalty Programme In Belgium
2
Technology

Alibaba Bets On Gen AI Tools For Overseas Merchants, Executive Says
Alibaba Bets On Gen AI Tools For Overseas Merchants, Executive Says
3
Technology

E-Commerce Industry To Be Worth More Than $4trn This Year
E-Commerce Industry To Be Worth More Than $4trn This Year
4
Technology

Wastewater Viable For Growing Lettuce In Hydroponic Systems, New Research Shows
Wastewater Viable For Growing Lettuce In Hydroponic Systems, New Research Shows
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com