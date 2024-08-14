Diebold Nixdorf Secures Global #2 Rank In Self-Service Technology, Leads In EMEA

Diebold Nixdorf, a leader in transforming the way people shop, is now the second-largest supplier of self-service checkouts globally, according to the latest data from research and consulting firm RBR Data Services.

Additionally, Diebold Nixdorf has taken the top position for self-service checkout shipments in the EMEA region, representing a market share of 40%.

The Global EPOS and Self-Checkout 2024 study shows that Diebold Nixdorf grew global market share in 2023 as retailers invested in new self-service technologies, boosting deployments mainly in Europe and North America.

Ilhami Cantadurucu, executive vice president of global retail at Diebold Nixdorf, said, “In 2022, we set a two-year target to become the leader in self-checkout systems in the EMEA region. The most recent RBR Data Services study positively reflects our progress in achieving that goal. As we work to build upon this leadership position, we will continue to focus on expanding our presence in the North American market.

“Our innovative portfolio of self-checkout technology and services addresses common friction points. Through the use of AI and computer vision, we can provide shrink reduction, produce recognition and age verification – delivering value for retailers and a hassle-free experience for consumers.”

Key Elements Of Success

The Storevolution™ Advisory Service from Diebold Nixdorf is one of the cornerstones for the successful implementation and operation of self-service checkouts.

This consultative approach and mandatory first step starts with the 'why': What is the retailer looking to solve with innovative technology? Is it about reducing queues, freeing up attendance, or improving the consumer experience? Understanding the answer to this question shapes the technological approach.

Modular and scalable self-service technology like the DN Series® EASY family is another example of the approach Diebold Nixdorf takes to enable the implementation of tailored and flexible checkout concepts that attract shoppers, leverage store associates in more valuable ways, and make operational processes more efficient.

The newest member of this family, the DN Series® EASY ONE, sets a new benchmark in modular self-service solutions in grocery, general merchandising, fuel and convenience, fashion and hospitality environments as it can be configured for assisted, semi-assisted, or full self-service checkout, while offering various options for peripherals and mounting.

By launching the AI-powered Vynamic® Smart Vision platform at the beginning of this year, Diebold Nixdorf provided an outlook on how AI technology will additionally improve self-service system deployments.

This AI-powered platform can reduce the most common sources of loss at the checkout as well as friction during fresh produce scanning and age verification for restricted sales, and is one of the most holistic anti-shrink solutions on the market – with great ability to scale.

