Discover The Power Of Source Tagging With Checkpoint

Published on Jun 10 2021 12:51 PM in Technology tagged: Retail / Checkpoint / Source Tagging / Virtual Event

Checkpoint is hosting the Global Source Tagging Conference on 15-16 June 2021.

The virtual event will see over 300 of the world’s top retailers, consumer goods suppliers, and packagers explore the latest in source tagging solutions to optimise retail success.

Participants will navigate retail challenges with guidance from peers across nearly every industry, ranging from grocery, drugstore, discount to specialty products.

Some of the experts include Keith McUmber, Source Tagging Director at Checkpoint USA; Galina Hoppe, Retail Arbitrage and Availability Leader at Unilever; Paul Nowak, VP of Enterprise Solutions at Quad Packaging; Flavio Musci, Source Tagging Director at Checkpoint EU; Brandon Cummings, Corporate Asset Protection at Dollar General; and Theo Ricoveri, Logistics Development and Supply Chain Officer at Coop Italia.

The first day of the event will address:

Protecting Perishables at Source and Winning the War on Food Theft with Source Tagging

Reducing Profit Waste with RFID and the Evolution of Expiration Date Management

Surging Organised Retail Crime and The Pandemic Aftermath

Retailer/CPG Case Studies: Bridging the Gap

On the second day, the event will highlight:

Better On-Shelf Availability and Visible Tags for Increased Deterrence

Case Study: Perception to Persuasion; How Security Tags Add Value to Deter Theft

Retailer/CPG Case Studies: Long-Term Solution Management

Exploring the Changing Landscape of Checkout and Improving the Customer Journey through the POS

To register for the event, click here.

Source Tagging

Tagging products with EAS security labels is a proven method to reduce shrink, which can lead to increased sales.

Some products that come into retailer’s stores are already tagged. The benefits of source tagging are proven, and to maximise them, retailers can expand the population of tagged products by implementing their own source tagging programme.

Source tagging is the application of security labels at the point of manufacture. Moving the tagging process away from stores to source provides consistent protection that meets compliance standards.

By applying the label consistently on the product, retailers increase their chances of providing an appealing customer experience.

Brand and product integrity are not compromised by inconsistent and random EAS label applications.

Source tagging is ultimately about control. For example, controlling the type of tag applied and where it is applied on the product.

It also allows retailers to track, measure, and monitor products across the entire scope of their supply chain.

Rather than waiting for the products to be delivered to the store or DC before they can be tagged, tagging them at the source means no gaps in supply chain visibility.